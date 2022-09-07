Nantucket hotel fire was sparked by a lit cigarette, officials say

The employee reportedly admitted to casting the cigarette onto a side porch without being sure that it was out, the report said. The cigarette landed on plastic trash bags kept beneath the porch.

The fire at the 18-room Veranda House on the morning of July 9 was determined to be an accident with “no evidence of criminal activity,” according to the report by the State Police Fire Investigation Southeast Team.

A raging fire that destroyed a historic 17th-century inn on Nantucket in July was sparked by a lit cigarette tossed onto a side porch by an employee, investigators said in a report released Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The cause of the fire is unintentional/accidental in nature, with the most likely cause being the improper disposal of cigarettes onto combustible materials,” the report said.

The blaze consumed the three-story structure and badly damaged two other historic buildings nearby. Black smoke billowed into the air as an off-duty fire captain rushed inside to help get people out before firefighters reached the scene.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said. No other injuries were reported. All 18 rooms were occupied at the time of the fire, the report said.

Officials said the improper disposal of smoking materials is the leading cause of fatal fires.

“If you still smoke, or if you have guests who do, it’s extremely important to be sure all smoking materials are fully extinguished,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a statement following the fire in July. “Never stub out a butt on a porch or stairway or toss it in a planter, mulch, or debris, where it can smolder unseen before igniting a fire.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.