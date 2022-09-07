On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

Fitzwater secured 424 votes across the district, which includes Salisbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, and parts of Amesbury. Racioppi garnered 112 votes, according to unofficial tallies provided by the Salisbury town clerk Wednesday.

C.J. Fitzwater is in a strong position to secure the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade ” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics.

James Kelcourse, who had represented the district since 2015, left his seat in June for a position at the Parole Board. His name remained the only one printed on Tuesday’s ballot, earning 1,563 votes, but Kelcourse told the Globe last month that he would withdraw if he won.

That means the nomination is up to state Republican Party leaders. Jim Lyons, chair of the Massachusetts GOP, told WGBH that the write-in winner’s name would be presented to the party’s executive committee, which would put the matter to a final vote.

Racioppi has cast his activism as light-hearted, nonviolent, and hostile to neo-Nazi activity. But researchers who study the far right say his group is a gateway into far-right extremism.

He did not immediately respond to a call for comment Wednesday.

Fitzwater, a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction who supports abortion rights, raised thousands of dollars for his write-in campaign and received more votes than Racioppi in every town. In Salisbury, Fitzwater received 257 votes to Racioppi’s 24. In Merrimac, Fitzwater won 17 to 2; in Newburyport, 97 to 53; and in Amesbury, 53 to 33.

“We were able to eliminate some hate from this campaign last night,” Fitzwater told the Globe. “The narrative right now is a narrative of division, and I hope that we can change that to a narrative of inclusion and working together.”

Fitzwater said mental health reform and a lower state sales tax — he proposes 5 percent, instead of the current 6.25 percent — as two key issues he hopes to address if elected in November. He said he was confident in his ability to reach across the aisle, citing support from moderate Democrats.

He said Tuesday’s primary result demonstrated the sentiments of “quiet” Republicans, who he says are tired of the focus on former President Donald Trump and who he believes make up a majority of the party’s base.

The GOP nominee will face Dawne Shand, who won a write-in contest for the Democratic nomination, according to unofficial results.









,

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.