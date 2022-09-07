Rhode Island could use a public advocate. How about Luis Daniel Muñoz?

It was the kind of scene that you would expect from the late Chris Young, the bombastic perennial candidate for seemingly every office who spent years disrupting debates before the local stations stopped taking him seriously.

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz didn’t qualify for Channel 12′s debate because his polling and fundraising numbers were too low, so he stood outside the John Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College in the drizzling rain with a megaphone to make his case to passersby that he deserved to be on stage.

One of the five Democratic candidates for Rhode Island governor wasn’t on stage last night for the final live television debate before next week’s primary, and it wasn’t his choice.

Advertisement

Except that Muñoz is a far cry from Chris Young.

He’s an intelligent guy who is a lot more comfortable talking about issues like health care, housing, and education than Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, all of whom speak so cautiously that you almost expect them to yell “line” so someone can remind them where they stand on those topics.

Yet Muñoz doesn’t have prayer to be the next governor. He isn’t coming on strong at the end. He hasn’t raised enough money or galvanized enough support to win a Pawtucket City Council race, let alone the state’s top job.

But there is a realistic place for him in government, and the next governor – Democrat or Republican – should seriously consider hiring him.

My suggestion: Name him Rhode Island’s first public advocate.

It’s not the perfect situation because it would be the governor making the appointment – at least for now. New York City elects a public advocate who serves as an independent ombudsman for city government and has the power to introduce legislation.

Advertisement

Muñoz would be the ideal candidate for a job that should hold the next governor accountable for the ideas and policies proposed on the campaign trail, and maybe push the administration to go even further.

Take health care, for example.

As a public advocate, Muñoz could urge both the governor and the General Assembly to reform Medicaid, expanding eligibility and increasing reimbursement rates. He could push elected officials to invest more in community health centers.

On education, wouldn’t it be nice for someone who actually attended urban public schools in Rhode Island to have a voice in fixing them? Muñoz has a unique understanding of the role poverty at home creeps its way into the classroom, and he’d be a tenacious fighter for making the education funding formula more equitable.

Creating a public advocate’s position would take a lot of courage from the next governor.

They’d have to be willing to accept that a good public advocate won’t always agree with them, and that they might be taken to task if they’re moving too slowly on protecting a woman’s right to choose or addressing the housing affordability crisis.

For Muñoz, accepting a job as a public advocate would take courage, too.

It would require hard work to build coalitions to effectively use such an office. It would mean putting aside your bruised ego that you’re not the person at the top and instead work to actually advance the issues you talk about.

Advertisement

“I’m running for the right office,” Muñoz told me when we spoke after the debate. “I’m not going to stop.”

He said he understands that his approach to his campaign “doesn’t necessarily put me in a better place in any scenario.” In two campaigns for governor (he ran as an independent in 2018), he has raised only around $20,000, and loaned himself another $1,900.

“From my perspective, an underdog is always going to be underdog when you don’t have corporate donors giving $1,000 checks,” Muñoz said.

If he had been allowed on stage for Tuesday’s debate, Muñoz said he would have made clear that his opponents “have no legitimate plans to improve the health care system, housing, and our criminal justice system.”

When it comes to addressing the recent flash floods in Rhode Island, Muñoz said he would first want to “transform the culture” at the Department of Transportation. He wasn’t ready to say he’d fire director Peter Alviti, but he said he wants his department heads to understand the importance of green infrastructure.

As for the biggest issue affecting Rhode Island’s economy, Muñoz said “low wages and rising rents” are driving people from the state. It’s hard to argue with that.

So what comes next for Muñoz?

He wasn’t quite ready to announce his plans for 2026 yet, and he assured me that he still believes he has a chance to win next week’s primary. But he’s too smart to not realize that he’s going to need something new to do come next Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Would he be willing to take a job with the next governor?

“I will not,” Muñoz said.

Here’s hoping he reconsiders.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.