Ricardo Arroyo concedes victory in Suffolk DA race to Kevin Hayden

“With nearly all the votes counted it is clear we do not have a path to victory,” Arroyo tweeted. “Running for Suffolk County District Attorney was always about ensuring those most impacted by our systems are treated with the humanity and dignity they deserve.”

Hayden declared victory shortly before midnight, after the AP called the race in his favor. On Wednesday, Arroyo conceded via Twitter.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday morning conceded victory to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden in the Democratic primary for the DA post, a race the Associated Press called for Hayden on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Arroyo added that he’s ”grateful for the residents of Suffolk County who supported my vision for a more just system and will continue to use my life to advance those ideals. This race may be over but the work continues.”

Meanwhile the two winners in the gubernatorial primaries, Democrat Maura Healey and Trump-backed Republican Geoff Diehl, were slated to brief reporters Wednesday, Diehl at 10 a.m. at the West Roxbury Elks Club and Healey at 12:30 p.m. at Worcester Public Market.

Diehl defeated Republican opponent Chris Doughty by a margin of 55 percent to 44 percent, according to unofficial results, while Healey, who essentially ran unopposed after primary rival Sonia Chang-Díaz quit the race in June, captured 85 percent of the vote Tuesday.

The Suffolk DA race, meanwhile, was a bruising, ugly contest rife with controversy.

Hayden, 54, seen as the more centrist and status quo candidate, had never previously run for public office before and had to weather criticism of his handling of a police misconduct case in the weeks prior to Tuesday’s primary. But he bested Arroyo, a 34-year-old two-term councilor, progressive police reform advocate, and scion of a well-known local political family whose campaign was rocked in recent days by the surfacing of years-old sexual assault allegations brought against him when he was a teenager.

Advertisement

Arroyo was never criminally charged, and he has steadfastly denied ever sexually assaulting anyone.

With no Republican candidate to face in the general election, Hayden now has a clear path to become the DA for Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop.

Arroyo, a former public defender, was thought by some political insiders to be the odds-on favorite in the contest earlier this summer. But recently, he faced revelations of two investigations of possible sexual assault by him when he was a teenager and the question of whether he purposefully omitted information about the subsequent investigations on his bar application.

In addition to denying the allegations, Arroyo has also claimed he didn’t know about the investigations. However, investigative records related to the 2005 case contradict Arroyo’s claim that he never knew about that probe.

The victors in other Democratic primary races Tuesday included Healey for governor, Andrea Campbell for attorney general, William F. Galvin for secretary of state, Kim Driscoll for lieutenant governor, Diana DiZoglio for state auditor, and Liz Miranda for a state senate seat representing the heart of Boston’s Black communities.

On the GOP side, the primary victors included Diehl for governor, James McMahon for attorney general, and Anthony Amore for auditor. As of Wednesday morning, Republican Leah Allen held a 52 percent to 47 percent lead over opponent Kate Campanale, with 88 percent of precincts reporting. The race hadn’t been called as of Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.