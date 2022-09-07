SJC considers lobbying by federal felons, like former House speaker Sal DiMasi

Assistant Attorney General Julie Green urged the Supreme Judicial court to reverse a 2020 decision by a superior court judge who ruled that the state law doesn’t apply to DiMasi because it specifically refers to those convicted of state — not federal — crimes. The judge had ruled that Secretary of State William Galvin was wrong in concluding that DiMasi was automatically disqualified from lobbying until June 2021 — the 10th anniversary of his federal conviction.

Yet, on Wednesday, the state’s highest court heard arguments over whether DiMasi, 77, of Methuen, should have been forced to wait a little longer to embark on his new career, based on a state law that bars people convicted of certain state crimes from registering as lobbyists until 10 years after their convictions.

Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi began working as a lobbyist on Beacon Hill two years ago, just nine years after a federal jury found him guilty of fraud and extortion for taking bribes while in office.

Green, arguing on behalf of Galvin, said the state lobbying law was amended in 2009 as part of a sweeping reform after several state lawmakers were charged with wrongdoing, and should be interpreted broadly to crackdown on federal felons whose crimes were also a violation of state law.

Advertisement

“It was intended to restore public confidence in the legislative process by strengthening the laws relating to lobbying, ethics and campaign finance,” Green said. She acknowledged the law was ambiguous, but said the judge’s narrow reading of it “tends to defeat the purpose of the statute.”

But, DiMasi’s attorney, Meredith Fierro, argued that the Legislature could have extended the lobbying ban to include those convicted of federal felonies, but instead makes clear that the Secretary of State is only authorized to automatically disqualify those convicted of violating three specific state statutes.

Advertisement

“If the Legislature decides that it’s absurd, as the secretary contends, not to include federal convictions or convictions in other states, it can amend the law,” said Fierro, adding that recent efforts to amend it had stalled. “It’s not up to the secretary to act as a lawmaker and try to insert words into the statute regarding conduct that aren’t there.”

The court took the matter under advisement. Its decision will have no impact on DiMasi’s status as a lobbyist since it’s been more than a decade since his 2011 conviction. But, it would impact others who want to pursue work as state lobbyists following federal convictions on public corruption charges.

Several justices questioned whether the Legislature’s intent was actually to weaken the law, since it failed to specifically restrict lobbying by those convicted of public corruption offenses in federal court or other states. Prior to 2009, the Secretary of State had broad discretion to prevent someone from registering as a lobbyist based on cause, but the current law automatically disqualifies people convicted of specific state crimes.

DiMasi, who as a North End Democrat served as speaker for more than four years, resigned in 2009 amid allegations of political corruption. Two years later, he was convicted in US District Court in Boston of extortion, conspiracy and honest services mail and wire fraud for taking $65,000 in bribes in exchange for steering $17.5 million in state contracts to a Burlington software company. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but granted compassionate release after serving five years because he was battling tongue and prostate cancer.

Advertisement

In March 2019, Galvin rejected DiMasi’s application to register as a lobbyist, finding he was automatically disqualified for the job until June 2021 because of the 10-year prohibition for those convicted of violating state ethics and lobbying laws.

The following year, Superior Court Judge Robert B. Gordon sided with DiMasi, who had appealed on the grounds that the state law that imposed the 10-year lobbying ban only applied to people convicted of violating certain state laws.

In a brief filed in support of Galvin, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office argued that the state law was aimed at reducing public corruption and it applies to DiMasi because his crimes — soliciting huge sums of cash in exchange for political favors — also violated state law.

DMasi was the third successive Massachusetts House speaker to be convicted of federal charges; and he’s also the third one to become a state lobbyist. DiMasi reported a salary of $62,500 as a lobbyist last year, and $59,700 for the first six months of this year, according to the state’s website.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.