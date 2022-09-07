Three indicted for murder in death of Pawtucket toddler who ingested fentanyl

His mother, Jessaline Andrade, was inconsolable when firefighters and police officers rushed to the family’s apartment at 269 Sayles Ave. Toxicology results showed Jachkeilin had high levels of fentanyl in his body, and his 8-year-old brother also had some fentanyl in his system, according to court records.

Two-year-old Jachkeilin Guzman Trinidad Jr. had gone down for a nap on Dec. 10 on a stained mattress on the floor that he shared with his two brothers, and he never woke up.

PROVIDENCE — A mother, her boyfriend, and a friend have been indicted for the murder of a toddler who died of acute fentanyl poisoning in his family’s Pawtucket apartment last December.

Investigators found a hydraulic machine with purple fentanyl residue and drug manufacturing equipment in the kitchen, according to court records.

Andrade’s boyfriend, Stephano Castro, and their friend, Yara Chum, were allegedly manufacturing fentanyl in the third-floor apartment. Andrade allegedly cleaned up after them and had the children stay in their bedroom while the men were over, according to court records.

All three had been charged with murder shortly after Jachkeilin’s death. On Sept. 1, a Providence County Grand Jury indicted all three for murder of Jachkeilin, the attorney general’s office announced on Wednesday.

Andrade, 27, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder, and on two counts of cruelty and neglect of her two older sons. She was released from the Adult Correctional Institutions in July on $50,000 surety bail and is currently on home confinement.

Chum, 34, and Castro, 31, are each indicted on a charge of murder; both are still being held without bail at the ACI, where they have served time previously.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Sept. 21.

