Two hikers plead guilty to reckless conduct and fined after dangerous White Mountains hike led to rescue

Fish and Game officials said the rescue unfolded June 11 at 2:15 p.m., when a hiker called 911 seeking help because he was “stuck” in a dangerous position while laying under a ledge, trying to keep from falling off a cliff.

In a statement, New Hampshire Fish and Game said Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H., entered their pleas Aug. 9 in 2nd Circuit Court in Littleton, N.H. They were both hit with $200 fines and $48 penalty assessments, per the statement. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented them in court.

Two men who had to be rescued from Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after wandering off the hiking trails in June with no equipment have pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges stemming from their misadventure, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities used 911 tracking to determine the hiker was on the east side Franconia Notch State Park, on a section known as Hounds Hump. The hiker had been with a friend, neither of whom followed a trail, instead scaling steep ledges.

The hiker who called 911 told dispatchers, “We were exploring,” said the statement, which didn’t identify the caller by name. The caller’s friend, officials said, managed to keep climbing but eventually called for help because he also couldn’t find a way down.

Rescuers later found the stranded hiker’s friend, but he couldn’t lead rescuers back to the other hiker’s position, according to the statement. Officials said a rescuer spotted the other hiker around 6:30 p.m. from an observation point on Interstate 93 and used a drone to gather more location data.

“This allowed the command team to talk the rescue climbers in to reaching the ledge with the stranded hiker,” the statement said. “By 7:21 p.m. rescuers had been able to rappel down to the stranded hiker and placed him in a harness to be extracted. ... The whole rescue party reached the command post at Exit 34B on I-93 at 9:37 p.m.”

Conservation officers learned from the men that they hadn’t planned to hike that day, according to the statement. They also weren’t familiar with the area, didn’t stay on any trail, and lacked the necessary equipment and footwear to enter such a steep, perilous location.

The statement said the pair through their recklessness “placed the rescuers in danger of serious bodily injury,” for which they paid a price in court.

“The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions,” said Lieutenant James Kneeland of Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division, in the statement. “When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm’s way, they need to be held accountable.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.