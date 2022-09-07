West Nile virus found in Cohasset mosquito samples

Local health officials warned residents to take precautions after mosquitoes in the small coastal town tested positive for West Nile virus — a mosquito-borne illness with symptoms ranging from a mild fever to more serious encephalitis and meningitis.
The infected mosquitoes were found on Aug. 30 in the northwest part of town.
The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project was scheduled to spray for adult mosquitoes Sept. 7 between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spraying was to be focused from South Main Street up North Main Street, according to the town website.
Other precautions include wearing insect repellent with DEET when outside, avoiding wetlands or swampy areas, and wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks. Mosquitoes are most prevalent at dusk and dawn, so people should consider rescheduling outdoor activities at those times.
Other steps include installing or repairing screens, and draining stagnant water around houses.
The warning comes days after Cohasset officials told residents to be on the alert for coyotes after reports of two coyote attacks in town — including one that led to the death of a dog.
