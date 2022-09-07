West Nile virus found in Cohasset mosquito samples

Local health officials warned residents to take precautions after mosquitoes in the small coastal town tested positive for West Nile virus — a mosquito-borne illness with symptoms ranging from a mild fever to more serious encephalitis and meningitis.

The infected mosquitoes were found on Aug. 30 in the northwest part of town.

The Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project was scheduled to spray for adult mosquitoes Sept. 7 between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spraying was to be focused from South Main Street up North Main Street, according to the town website.