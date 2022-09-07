Weymouth Food Pantry resumes deliveries after truck vandalized

Thieves stole the catalytic converter from the Weymouth Food Pantry’s box truck — knocking out the vehicle critical to the pantry’s service — but a local business’s generosity has kept the food deliveries going.
Pantry workers discovered the theft on Sept. 1 when they tried to start the truck and it made a “terrible noise,” according to Pamela Denholm, the pantry’s executive director. The thieves had cut a hole in the exhaust system to get the catalytic converter and made the vehicle unusable, she said.
The truck is parked at the pantry warehouse in Rockland and is used three times a week to bring about 12,000 pounds of food to pop-up pantries in various locations across Weymouth, serving between 250 and 400 families, Denholm said.
Advertisement
Those deliveries were in jeopardy, Denholm said, because replacing the catalytic converter would cost about $11,000 and — initially — would have taken weeks because of supply problems. And with Labor Day weekend a popular move-in time across the region, there were no suitable box trucks available to rent, she said.
An outpouring of support from the community, however, led to a shorter timeline for the repair, she said. And Molisse Realty Group in Weymouth lent the pantry a truck so deliveries could be made until then, she said.
Several other businesses in Rockland, and nearby in Abington, reported catalytic converter thefts on Sept. 1, Denholm said.
Thefts of the exhaust emission control devices have jumped during the COVID crisis. Thieves can expect to get $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrapyards, which then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the precious metals inside, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.