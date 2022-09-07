Weymouth Food Pantry resumes deliveries after truck vandalized

Thieves stole the catalytic converter from the Weymouth Food Pantry’s box truck — knocking out the vehicle critical to the pantry’s service — but a local business’s generosity has kept the food deliveries going.

Pantry workers discovered the theft on Sept. 1 when they tried to start the truck and it made a “terrible noise,” according to Pamela Denholm, the pantry’s executive director. The thieves had cut a hole in the exhaust system to get the catalytic converter and made the vehicle unusable, she said.

The truck is parked at the pantry warehouse in Rockland and is used three times a week to bring about 12,000 pounds of food to pop-up pantries in various locations across Weymouth, serving between 250 and 400 families, Denholm said.