Official Obama portraits are finally unveiled at the White House

“It is great to be back,” Obama said at the ceremony, which drew many members of his administration back to the White House in what felt like a reunion.

The official portraits of the Obamas were finally unveiled in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday by Trump’s successor, President Biden.

WASHINGTON — In recent decades former presidents and first ladies have had their official White House portraits unveiled by their successors. But that did not happen for the portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama while Donald Trump was in power.

In a speech with an unmistakable political message, Michelle Obama noted the importance of the tradition behind the portraits’ unveiling.

Advertisement

‘’It is still a bit odd for me to stand in this historic space, see this big, beautiful painting staring back at me,’’ Obama said, noting that, growing up, she thought that a ‘’girl like me … was never supposed to be up there next to Jacqueline Kennedy. … And she definitely wasn’t supposed to serve as first lady.’’

Such traditions, Obama said, ‘’matter not just for those of us who hold these positions, but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy.’’

The former first lady then delved into the importance of the tradition of democracy. Americans, she said, ‘’make their voices heard with their vote.’’

‘’We hold an inauguration to ensure a peaceful transition of power,’’ she said. ‘’Those of us lucky enough to serve, work … as hard as we can for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here and once our time is up, we move on.’’

‘’And all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts,’’ she added. ‘’And these portraits.’’

The portraits, commissioned by the White House Historical Association, have been a well-kept secret, along with the identity of their artists: Robert McCurdy, who painted the former president, and Sharon Sprung, who painted the former first lady.

Advertisement

While not necessarily household names, these artists join a storied tradition of painting former first couples. Every past president is currently represented somewhere on the White House walls, although the paintings themselves move around to various rooms.

“It’s a new addition to White House history,” said Stewart McLaurin, the president of the association. “These portraits are now invited into this gallery.”

Biden was joined by his wife, Jill, for the formal unveiling in the East Room, where they made clear their affection for the Obamas. “Welcome home!” Biden, who had served as Obama’s vice president, told the Obama family.

The portraits are typically unveiled during the first term of a president’s immediate successor. In Obama’s case, that would have been Trump. But Trump did not schedule the ceremony.

The break from tradition was a remarkable reflection of the antipathy between the two men. When Obama was president, he hosted former President George W. Bush to unveil his portrait in 2012. Obama noted that, despite their very different political ideologies, “the presidency transcends those differences.”

It is not clear whether Biden will decide to host an event for Trump when his portrait is ready. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, dodged the question at a briefing Tuesday.

“We defer those questions to the White House Historical Association,” she said. “They lead the process on official portraits for both presidents and their spouses. So that question lies with them.”

Advertisement

The animosity between Biden and Trump is deep and very public, and the two men could still face off against each other again in the 2024 elections, making it unlikely that they would agree to participate in a cheerful ceremony putting Trump’s portrait in its place in history.

Many confuse the official White House portraits with the ones commissioned by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, which were unveiled in 2018; Kehinde Wiley painted Barack Obama, Amy Sherald painted Michelle Obama. Those widely acclaimed paintings have toured the nation. They are currently on view at the Museum of Fine Arts, their final stop, until Oct. 30.

But the White House portraits form a collection all their own, and they tend toward more traditional, realistic oil paintings, as do the new ones of the Obamas.

Each artist was selected by the Obamas.

McCurdy, 60, is known for his hyper-realistic portraits of famous figures that could almost be mistaken for photographs.

Having earned his bachelor’s in fine arts at the Maryland Institute College of Art, and received an arts fellowship from Yale University, McCurdy went on to paint the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela, and Toni Morrison as well as figures like Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, and Muhammad Ali.

In working with Barack Obama — someone he said he had always wanted to portray — McCurdy employed his usual process, in which he carefully lights a photograph (taking about 100 in a session) that he then works from to create his painting.

Advertisement

Sprung, 69, who comes from Glen Cove, New York, studied at the Art Students League, where she has taught since 2004. Her portrait subjects have ranged from members of Congress to headmasters to historical figures.

Sprung said she suggested having Michelle Obama sit rather than stand, in part so that the former first lady could be at the artist’s eye level. “I was going to do her standing to give it a certain dignity,” Sprung said. “But she doesn’t need dignity. She has so much dignity that I decided to do it sitting.”

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.



