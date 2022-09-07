Oyez! Oyez! Let the public hear the Supreme Court’s arguments and opinions in real time.

This is a stark departure from pre-COVID practice when opinions were announced by the justices from the bench, with the author of the majority opinion giving a summation of the ruling and the rationale behind it. Occasionally, that announcement would be followed by a dissenter in the case speaking out to publicly declare the majority’s view to be wrongheaded.

Last term, the US Supreme Court didn’t just dramatically change the legal landscape when it comes to constitutional rights and the justices’ willingness to overturn past precedent in order to redefine them. It did so in silence — due to ongoing pandemic restrictions coupled with increased security at the court following the leak of the opinion that would ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade, the opinions were issued without the justices even taking the bench, let alone speaking to the public.

These bench dissents served an important purpose, especially in cases where the vote was close and the issues presented contentious. The court should not let the ongoing pandemic nor increased security measures prevent this practice from resuming.

We’ve already learned over the past two years that live streaming the audio during the court’s oral arguments did not cause the sky to fall. Allowing the public to hear audio of arguments at the court in real time is a practice that the nation’s highest court should make permanent. It would make no sense to return to the previous practice, where only attorneys, a handful of reporters, and the dozens of visitors who manage to stand in line for hours to score seats inside its marbled courtroom can hear what happens inside.

A spokeswoman for the court said no announcement has been made yet about whether the court will stream audio in the upcoming term.

But at this point, continuing to stream audio of arguments should be the floor when it comes to court transparency. The upcoming term’s docket is already chock-full of high-profile and consequential cases that will determine the fate of affirmative action in higher education, the ability of federal agencies to regulate clean water, the extent that voting rights are protected, and whether state lawmakers can flout their own constitutions in an effort to appoint their own electors — just to name a few. The public must hear more, not less, from the nine justices who will decide these cases. And streaming audio of arguments as well as opinions and dissents is an easy step for the court to take.

First, the audio for opinions and dissents has long been recorded and made public at the end of each term. Doing the same thing, but just in real time, would hardly be an onerous task.

And the announcement of opinions and dissents serve an important role. Consider the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 2007 bench dissent in an employment gender discrimination case brought by Lilly Ledbetter, who discovered she had been paid less than her male counterparts for years, but under the law in place at the time, was time-barred from doing anything about it according to the court’s 5-4 majority.

Ginsburg gave voice to her already powerful written dissent, taking not only her colleagues in the majority to task, but also calling upon members of Congress to fix the broken law. It caught the attention of the press, the public, and lawmakers. The result: the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was the first bill signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2009.

While Ginsburg became known as the most vocal dissenter — even donning a special collar atop her robe when she wanted to add more visual punctuation to her point — justices across the court’s ideological spectrum have spoken up when they disagreed with the majority.

In 2014, Justice Sonia Sotomayor openly challenged Chief Justice John Roberts’ contention in a 2007 desegregation case that “the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

In Sotomayor’s first ever bench dissent in a case upholding a Michigan ballot initiative that outlawed affirmative action in public universities, she retorted: “The right way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to speak openly and candidly on the subject of race and to apply the Constitution with eyes open to the unfortunate effects of centuries of racial discrimination.”

In his only verbal dissent, Roberts lamented the 2015 ruling that same-sex marriage is a constitutional right, declaring: “From the dawn of human history until a few years ago for every people known to have populated this planet, marriage was defined as the union of a man and a woman.”

In real time, these dissents laid bare where the justices stood in real time and portended where the court was headed in the future.

Each court session begins with the call, “Oyez! Oyez!” — meaning “Hear!” Now, more than ever, the American people need to hear what happens inside the court.

