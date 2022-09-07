Suffolk County DA race was a loss for voters

And so as the pendulum swings back from the progressive prosecutor movement — which seeks to end problems like mass incarceration by, say, declining to prosecute certain low-level offenses or expanding diversion programs — this election was a chance for residents of Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop to send a message about how they feel about the nascent national trend of returning to a more ‘90s’-style tough-on-crime approach to public safety.

Suffolk County voters deserved better than what they got Tuesday night. At the start of the Democratic primary for district attorney, the two candidates offered divergent visions for the role of the county’s top prosecutor. The winner, incumbent Kevin Hayden, presented himself as the more moderate candidate — and, in some ways, a departure from his predecessor, Rachael Rollins, a progressive reformer who vacated the office to become US attorney for Massachusetts. His opponent, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, campaigned as a would-be progressive prosecutor who would reform the criminal justice system to better serve Black, brown, and poor communities.

But what the two candidates ended up delivering were scandal-ridden campaigns that left many voters dissatisfied. Instead of being able to focus on policy ideas on how to best reform the criminal justice system, people had to wade through controversy after controversy as they considered whom to vote for. While voters ultimately picked Hayden, his victory doesn’t necessarily mean that Suffolk County voters had a sudden change of heart since they elected Rollins in 2018. It could simply mean they thought Hayden carried less baggage than Arroyo.

Joe, a 28-year-old attorney who lives in the South End, said he voted for Hayden because he couldn’t ignore the allegations that Arroyo committed sexual assault while he was in high school, allegations that Arroyo denies.

“I think I was actually initially inspired by the other candidate in the race, but when someone is accused of sexual assault … it’s a serious matter,” said Joe, who asked to be identified only by his first name. “I didn’t know a whole lot about Hayden before, but I did hear Arroyo on Boston Public Radio talking about some of his policy positions and I think that they were all things that were building on Rachael Rollins’s record and I think the right direction.” When I asked him what he thinks of Hayden, he said, “To be honest, I don’t know much about him.”

Hayden had problems of his own — including his mishandling of an investigation into a police coverup, which gave the impression that he is willing to turn a blind-eye to police misconduct — and some voters were more bothered by them than Arroyo’s.

“Well it’s kind of like which one is the more recent [scandal]? It’s like pick your poison,” Deandre King, a 38-year-old physician who voted for Arroyo, said in an interview. For King, Hayden’s scandal with the police coverup case was more disqualifying because it showed that the district attorney exercised poor judgment on the job, while Arroyo’s sexual assault allegations came about while the city councilor was still a teenager. “A high school scandal we can all say that hopefully that person has changed by now,” King said of Arroyo.

That’s the real loss in this race: that people felt they had to, as King put it, pick their poison.

Some of Arroyo’s most ardent supporters tried to keep the election focused on how Black and brown communities will be impacted by the next DA. “I’m hoping we can at least get someone that’s gonna prioritize restorative justice and equity in our communities and continue the policies that Rachael Rollins started with Ricardo Arroyo catching this win,” said Chelsea city councilor Damali Vidot at the Arroyo campaign’s election watch party Tuesday night.

But Arroyo’s own response to his scandal made it hard to ignore. While the unsealed police reports from the 2005 investigation into the allegation made against him found that no crime had been committed, Arroyo’s insistence on having never heard of the allegations made it hard to believe his side of the story.

As the race came to a close, Arroyo told voters to shift their focus away from his past. “This campaign was always bigger than me,” he said in his last debate with Hayden. It seems voters disagreed.

Abdallah Fayyad is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.