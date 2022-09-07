In victory, DA Kevin Hayden still has a lot to prove

After a race laced with poisonous allegations about both candidates, interim Suffolk Country District Attorney Kevin Hayden declared victory over Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo Tuesday night. “I am committed to making sure that our legal system works for everybody,” said Hayden. “For all those who voted for me, I thank you and I promise you I won’t let you down.”

A legal system that works for everybody is a system in which police are held accountable for alleged misconduct, just like anyone else. Based on a Globe report into how Hayden’s office handled a case involving a white Transit Police officer who allegedly pointed his gun at a Hispanic Black man during a traffic dispute and then filed false reports on it, it has not looked that way. Hayden’s first assistant, Kevin R. Mullen, allegedly told a lawyer for one transit officer, “I have no appetite to prosecute this case.” What happens with that case — and whether Hayden keeps Mullen in that job — will say a lot about his commitment to a just system for all.

”I think he needs to reassess the office and his inner circle,” said state Senator Lydia Edwards, the first woman and first person of color to represent her district and one of Hayden’s key backers. “I think this is the time to build that big tent and build bridges.” Hayden, added Edwards, “needs to make phone calls to everyone who supported him,” and “then make phone calls to those who weren’t with him. I think he’s humble enough to do that.”

This race was supposed to be about policy: Who could best balance the need to keep people safe by imposing the rule of law against the need to reform a criminal justice system stacked against people of color? Arroyo, a former public defender, branded himself as the reformer. Hayden, an experienced prosecutor, was said to represent the status quo. But a relatively simple story line — who is more progressive? — devolved into something more personal and vicious, after the Globe also reported on two separate allegations of sexual misconduct against Arroyo that dated back to high school.

Arroyo denied both allegations, as well as knowing anything about them until he was informed of their existence by the Globe. One woman came forward to stand by the allegation. But Arroyo went to court and got a judge to release reports that showed the accusation was determined to be “unfounded” — meaning, according to some legal experts, that the elements of a crime could not be proven, not that the alleged incident didn’t happen. The woman involved in the second allegation came forward to say Arroyo never assaulted her.

Whether what happens in high school should follow someone into adulthood and forever darken their reputation is certainly worthy of debate, especially after the ugliness of this race. For me, the issue was Arroyo’s current honesty, or lack of it. I found his insistence that he knew nothing about the charges to be unbelievable, given records that said he had been contacted and was “lawyered up.” Yet Arroyo’s accusation that Hayden leaked the initial reports also raised questions about his possible abuse of power. While there’s no proof, that accusation also casts a cloud on Hayden’s honesty and integrity, one that he must dispel.

Hayden, 54, was appointed to be interim DA last January by Governor Charlie Baker, after Rachael Rollins left that job to become US attorney. With no Republican running in the race, he now seems headed to a full term as the county’s top law enforcement official.

Hayden is Black. His father, Robert C. Hayden, who died last January, was a noted authority on Black history and other relatives were deeply involved in the civil rights movement. Yet Arroyo and his backers, who included Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, worked to paint Hayden as an old-school prosecutor who only wants to throw bad guys in jail — a policy that disproportionately affects people of color. That strategy might have worked, but for the allegations against Arroyo.

In victory, Hayden still has to prove he is not the person his detractors say he is.

To do that, he must live up to what he said he’s committed to: a legal system that works for everyone.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.