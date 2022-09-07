2022 high school football: EMass players to watch

Henry Hasselbeck, Xaverian — The son of former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck has transferred from Belmont Hill to his father’s alma mater. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound junior has a rocket arm and good mobility.

Lincoln Beal, Andover — A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, the reigning Merrimack Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year is expected to be ready for the opener at Shrewsbury after suffering a foot injury in the offseason.

Christian Zamor, Everett — Sidelined as a sophomore with a hip injury, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Boston College-bound junior will lead the Crimson Tide’s receiving corps and slot in at outside linebacker.

Preston Zinter, Central Catholic — The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior from North Andover was a dynamic deep threat last year and a terror coming off the edge defensively. The four-star recruit moves to inside linebacker in his before heading off to Notre Dame.

Division 2

Case Mankins, Bishop Feehan — The son of former Patriot O-line mainstay Logan Mankins, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound left tackle / defensive end from North Attleboro was a Catholic Central All-Star selection after terrorizing opposing linemen as a junior.

Boubacar Traore, Catholic Memorial — The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior tight end and defensive end from West Roxbury tormented opponents last year while helping the Scarlet Knights capture their first state title in 43 years. The four-star recruit will be a fixture for CM on both sides of the ball before enrolling at Notre Dame.

Rudy Gately, King Philip — The 5-foot-10, 180-pound tailback was tough to tackle as a junior when he averaged 127.7 rushing yards per game and scored 15 touchdowns to help the Warriors reach the Division 2 Super Bowl.

Nick Araujo, Milford — The 5-foot-11, 230-pound Araujo was a true weapon for the Scarlet Hawks last year as a sophomore when he made 11 of 13 field goal attempts, including all five attempts from beyond 40 yards. He’ll be a key piece for Milford’s defense at linebacker as a junior while continuing to establish himself as one of New England’s top kicker prospects

James Murphy, Reading — The 6-foot-5, 208-pound quarterback cemented himself in Reading’s record books as a junior when he became the program’s record holder with 69 career touchdowns and 5,789 career passing yards.

Vincent Ferrara, Wellesley — A three-year starter, the senior captain has a terrific ability to get the ball to his receivers, having played with many of them for the greater part of a decade, including his twin brother, Xavier.

Division 3

Connor Cronin, Marblehead — An All-Scholastic last season after totaling more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage (1,050 receiving, 533 rushing), Cronin will be relied upon to help the Headers defend their first title in program history — especially catching 10 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Jaden Hinton, Oliver Ames —The 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior, committed to Columbia, anchors both the offensive and defensive lines for a Tigers team on the prowl in the Hockomock League.

Casious Johnson, Plymouth South — Still only a junior but with more than 2,000 career rushing yards in just 11 career games for the Panthers, the two-time Patriot League All-Star is still just scratching the surface of his potential.

David Quinlan, Hanover — There’s not much the 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior can’t do, coming off a season in which he topped 600 yards receiving and six touchdowns at wide receiver while recording seven sacks and two interceptions for the Hawks at defensive end.

Division 4

Jacob Briggs, Middleborough — Briggs, a senior captain who finished last season with 18 passing TDs and 12 rushing TDs, pairs with senior captain and running back Nate Tullish to form one of the best duos in Division 4.

Matt Festa, Duxbury —Coming off a stellar junior season that ended in heartbreak at Gillette Stadium, Festa returns as one of the most versatile and accurate quarterbacks in the state for the No. 5 Dragons.

Danny Thompson, Scituate — Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman for No. 16 Scituate, will anchor the Sailors alongside the 6-foot, 225-pound Jamieson Hodlin (DE/TE/RB) as they try to repeat.

Aris Xerras, Danvers — A co-captain for the Falcons, the 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker/tight end is one of the most physically imposing players in the division and will anchor a promising team that could emerge as a contender.

Division 5

Mike Zaimi, Bishop Fenwick — Already featured as a receiver in his freshman season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore continues to improve his game. He’s a weapon on offense with his physicality, good hands, and blocking ability.

Eyram Kplorfia, Dedham — The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior notched fifth place in the state in the long jump in the spring. Defenses won’t want to leave the speedster and three-sport athlete in one-on-one coverage, where the Marauders will look to put the ball in his hands. He plays safety as well.

Aviren Chitpaseuth, Greater Lowell Tech — As a freshman, Chitpaseuth managed 850 rushing yards despite splitting carries at running back. The sophomore uses his vision and balance to find gaps and break tackles.

Alex Carucci, North Reading — The returning senior quarterback on the 2021 D5 finalist Hornets has been an outstanding field general. He holds himself and his teammates to a high standard on a team with aspirations to win it all after getting so close.

Division 6

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The reigning D6 Player of the Year is a true three-phase threat. An elusive 5-foot-9, 167-pounder with strength, Brown tallied 18 rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns, and three punt return touchdowns last year. The senior also has 14 career interceptions.

Lucas Leander, Rockland — A truly versatile threat with receiver and rushing ability, the 5-foot-10 senior tallied over 1,300 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns last year while leading the Bulldogs to a Super Bowl title.

Isaiah Ricketson, Abington — The returning South Shore League all-star is a tailback with breakaway speed and excellent agility. Ricketson will run behind an experienced offensive line in Abington’s well-oiled Wing-T system.

Jake Touhey,Norwell — Already a three-year lettermen, the 6-foot, 220-pound junior middle linebacker should be a tackling machine this season. Longtime assistant and first-year coach John Willis said Touhey has the potential to become one of the best linebackers in program history.

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior quarterback headed to Williams is coming off a season in which he led the Skippers to a Division 7 Super Bowl title, rattling off 10 straight wins to end the season.

Xavier Polanco, Latin Academy — A 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior, Polanco led the Boston City League in touchdowns with 20-plus last season. The running back and linebacker will look to build on that campaign, which included a four-touchdown performance in Latin Academy’s 41-8 win over Boston Latin School last September.

Chris Collins, Hamilton-Wenham — The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior tight end/defensive lineman does it all for the Generals, blocking punts, running the ball, sacking quarterbacks and finding open space to make catches. I

Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — As a 6-foot, 180-pound running back, the senior’s ability to shift into his highest gear and accelerate separates him from the pack, while his quickness and vision make him a powerful linebacker.

Division 8

Tyler David, Lynn Tech — The 5-foot-11, 210-pound senior split time between quarterback and tailback while tallying 10 touchdowns last season. Coach James Runner said David worked hard to improve throughout the offseason.

John Gianibas, Hull — Last year Gianibas did it all with 1,388 rushing yards, 617 receiving yards, 505 kick and punt return yards, and 19 total touchdowns while leading the Pirates to their first Division 8 Super Bowl appearance.

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — The co-MVP of the Commonwealth League last year is a dual-threat quarterback with a rocket arm and prolific speed. Setalsingh also anchors the Panthers secondary at free safety.

Brennan Twombly, Manchester-Essex — The senior quarterback threw for over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in an 8-2 season for the Hornets.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Eamonn Ryan, Lenny Rowe, AJ Traub, Alex Walulik, and Nate Weitzer.