Aaron Judge won’t slow down, crushing 55th home run in 12-inning Yankees win

Judge homered for the fourth straight game, driving a changeup to left in the fourth inning and beginning New York’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit. He set the Yankees record for right-handed hitters by surpassing the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees’ season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth’s high of 60 in 1927.

Cabrera also threw out a runner at the plate in the 10th as the AL East leaders clinched their 30th consecutive winning season.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 55th home run in the only blemish of Louie Varland’s otherwise outstanding major league debut, Oswaldo Cabrera’s single capped a two-run 12th, and the Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in Wednesday’s doubleheader opener in New York.

Advertisement

Gleyber Torres tied it at 3 for the injury-depleted Yankees with a two-run homer in the sixth off Griffin Jax.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

After Gilberto Celestino’s RBI single off Ron Marinaccio gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead in the 12th, rookie Greg Weissert (3-0) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam when Carlos Correa popped up and Jose Miranda flied out.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a run-scoring single off Trevor Megill (3-3) leading off the bottom half to score the automatic runner. Kiner-Falefa stole second with one out and Jose Trevino dumped a single into right field, then reached second in a rundown as Kiner-Falefa slid safely back to third.

After Oswald Peraza flied out, Cabrera came to the plate in an 0-for-25 slide. The rookie grounded an opposite-field single to left that ended a 4-hour, 3-minute opener.

Only two players have hit more homers through a team’s first 136 games: the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa had 58 in 1999 and San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit 57 in 2001.

Doug Gottlieb retracts Freddie Freeman tweet

Radio personality Doug Gottlieb retracted comments he made earlier this summer after he suggested that Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s departure from the Braves stemmed from Freeman’s then-agent withholding information about an offer from the Braves.

Advertisement

Casey Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb alleging libel, and on Wednesday, Gottlieb issued an apology saying he “simply got it wrong.”

“On June 29, I commented on alleged circumstances surrounding Freddie Freeman’s negotiations with the Atlanta Braves and his relationship with his former agent Casey Close,” Gottlieb said. “While I always strive to report accurate information, I prematurely reported on these events and simply got it wrong.”

The situation started with Freeman’s offseason decision to leave the Atlanta Braves and join the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million contract.

Close, one of the biggest agents in the game and part of Freeman’s team at Excel, reportedly engaged in a long negotiation with the Braves that ended with Atlanta going in a different direction. On March 14, with Freeman still on the market, Atlanta traded for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and signed him to an eight-year, $168 million contract extension. Three days later, Freeman joined the Dodgers.

Minor league union eyes 2023 season

The Major League Baseball Players Association would like to have a collective bargaining agreement for minor leaguers in place by next year’s spring training, union chief Tony Clark said.

Clark, speaking during an interview after an event at the National Press Club in which he announced the players’ union would join the AFL-CIO, reiterated that the players are asking MLB to voluntarily recognize a new minor league union. But he said the soon-to-be beefed-up players association — which would be responsible for negotiating separate major and minor league CBAs — would still hope for a deal to be in place early next year, even if the new union had to gain recognition through the National Labor Relations Board.

Advertisement

“The voluntary recognition provides an opportunity to sit down with the league sooner than perhaps we would if we petition the NLRB and go through the ballot process,” Clark said. “But while we remain hopeful and we do think that there’s value to the former, if we have to go the latter there will be an opportunity, we still think, before spring training to engage post-unionization on a new agreement.”

The league has not formally responded to the union’s request, but Clark said he is “encouraged by the conversations we’ve had so far.”

The move to unionize roughly 5,400 minor league players — most of whom make between $500 and $700 a week for a five-month season — has come to fruition in the past two weeks, when years of advocacy resulted in the MLBPA distributing authorization cards to players. The union said Tuesday more than half the players replied that they would support unionization.

Scherzer expects short IL stint

The Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with what the club described as “left oblique irritation.” The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe. “This is days, not weeks, that’s the first and foremost thing,” Scherzer said before New York’s split doubleheader against Pittsburgh. Mets manager Buck Showalter expects Scherzer to miss at least one start and possibly two to make sure the issue is fully resolved before the postseason begins . . . Milwaukee rookie starter Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness as the Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes with an 8-4 loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies. The Brewers fell 3½ games behind Philadelphia and San Diego for the final NL wild card. They finished a 2-5 trip with concerns surrounding Lauer as they scramble to make the postseason for a fifth straight year.