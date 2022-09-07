Duke is the pick for Worcester Academy basketball star TJ Power

So it was only fitting that Power would announce the next phase of his basketball career and life on that same court. In front of a crowd of family members, teammates and classmates, the top-ranked player in Massachusetts declared his verbal commitment to perennial power Duke Wednesday.

WORCESTER — TJ Power and his father, Tom, used to search out empty gyms at night in Worcester to shoot hoops when Power was a child. As a prep school star at Worcester Academy, the Shrewsbury teen would often gather teammates for late Friday and Saturday night shootarounds in the school’s Daniels Gymnasium, supervised by Tom.

Worcester Academy senior TJ Power, flanked by his parents, Tom and Shannon, after declaring that he is headed to Duke.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to play on the biggest stage in college, and Duke is the biggest stage,” Power said. “But what’s great about my experience is I didn’t have to sacrifice anything as far as fit [or] relationships.”

Power, a 6-foot-8-inch forward with three-level scoring prowess and an all-around game, was the state’s 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year. He is the 23rd-ranked player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports and 40th-ranked at ESPN. Power chose Duke over a host of top-notch schools, including final cuts Boston College, Iowa, North Carolina and Virginia.

At Duke, Power joins a loaded recruiting class that already includes four other five-star talents. Worcester Academy coach James Sullivan believes Power has already proven he can fit into whatever role the Blue Devils ask of him.

“He never got down when he scored [for example], 6 points and 8 rebounds and 7 assists, and [we won] . . . And that’s TJ, the consummate teammate,” Sullivan said.

That next role might not just be on the basketball court. Power, who is righthanded shooter, is also a hard-throwing lefthanded pitcher. He said that while baseball programs weren’t a major factor in his recruitment process, he does plan on trying out for the team at Duke.

“It’s not necessarily a baseball-basketball commitment,” he said. “It’s just, both staffs have said when I get there, if I want to try, they’re totally open to it. And I plan on doing that.”

In his declaration speech, Power thanked a host of family members, coaches and teammates for “keeping this game pure to me, and allowing me to experience this process not as a recruit, but as a kid who just wanted to get some shots up.”

Power is the latest in a decorated family history in athletics. His great uncle, Frank Power, was a revered and longtime assistant coach at Boston College whose name graces the school’s Power Gym. Tom played quarterback at Westborough, and later the Marlboro Shamrocks in the Eastern Football League; Tom’s brother, Mike, was a quarterback at BC. Power’s maternal grandfather, Tom McHugh, played college basketball at Saint Bonaventure.

At one point, he teared up when recognizing his 86-year-old grandmother, Liz, who has recently entered hospice care and is receiving support from her family.

His mother, Shannon, felt that moment encompassed who her son has become: a talented basketball player, but someone who still cares deeply for his family and community.

“This is exciting. He’s worked so hard for this his whole life. But even with all of that, he never loses sight of what matters the most, and where it comes from,” she said. “He knows that support, and that having the people behind you get you to this point — he just understands where it comes from. I’m so proud.”