Game 138: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ woes against Tampa Bay continued Tuesday as the Rays jumped out to an early lead en route to an 8-4 win. The Red Sox are now 4-11 against Tampa Bay, and have lost eight in a row at Tropicana Field.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for Wednesday’s finale as the Sox look to avoid a sweep. They will be without shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who left Tuesday’s game with back spasms and will get the day off.
Lineups
RED SOX (67-70): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.37 ERA)
RAYS (76-58): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jeffrey Springs (7-4, 2.62 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Springs: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 2-8, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Rafael Devers 3-9, Kiké Hernández 3-5, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Reese McGuire 0-3, Tommy Pham 2-4, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 2-5, Alex Verdugo 2-5
Rays vs. Pivetta: Randy Arozarena 3-9, Christian Bethancourt 0-5, Ji-Man Choi 0-4, Yandy Díaz 4-12, Manuel Margot 3-15, Francisco Mejía 0-3, Isaac Paredes 3-5, David Peralta 4-7, Harold Ramírez 4-8, Jose Siri 0-2, Taylor Walls 0-5
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have gone 88 consecutive games without being shut out, the longest active streak in MLB and the team’s longest since a 92-game stretch in 1999.
Notes: Pivetta is 1-4 with a 5.34 ERA in seven appearances against the Rays, allowing 27 hits in 32 innings. He exited his last start with a left calf contusion but was deemed ready to go after a bullpen session Monday. … Springs is facing the Red Sox for the 11th time (three starts), going 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA.
