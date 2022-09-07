Game 138: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox’ woes against Tampa Bay continued Tuesday as the Rays jumped out to an early lead en route to an 8-4 win. The Red Sox are now 4-11 against Tampa Bay, and have lost eight in a row at Tropicana Field.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for Wednesday’s finale as the Sox look to avoid a sweep. They will be without shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who left Tuesday’s game with back spasms and will get the day off.