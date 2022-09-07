Lowered expectations, brain drain, concerns on offense, and other takeaways from our Patriots season preview

National NFL writer Ben Volin and columnists Christopher L. Gasper and Chad Finn joined deputy sports editor Scott Thurston to talk about lowered expectations, the Patriots’ brain drain, player development, and coach Bill Belichick’s relationship with Robert Kraft, among other topics.

The Globe hosted a subscriber-only virtual event on Tuesday to preview the 2022 Patriots season. (Missed out? Sign up for our events newsletter here. )

Why are the expectations lowered this year for the Patriots?

Gasper: The rest of the AFC has improved.

When you look at some of these teams you look at some of the moves that the Buffalo Bills made … you bring in a guy like Von Miller to a team that a lot of people felt should have beaten Kansas City in the divisional round last season. You look at a team like Denver, that was basically a quarterback away from success, and now they have Russell Wilson on board. I think it starts with the competition in the AFC.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Finn: You have to really talk yourself into some things to believe that this team is anything more than middle-of-the-pack in the AFC.

Advertisement

I think one thing goes a little bit overlooked is Jalen Mills as a No. 1 cornerback. I mean, he was OK as the No. 2 guy, and now he’s your best cornerback? That that’s not going to cut it against the level of teams that the Patriots will have to beat out. …

I like their offensive talent in totality, probably more than most people, but there are still a lot of flaws in this team.

On suffering a brain drain after having so many assistants leave

Volin: It really does seem that Belichick is trying to just cobble his staff together with scotch tape right now. “Oh, Matt Patricia, you’re available. We’ll bring you back and we’ll put you in charge of about seven different things.” And the same with Joe Judge.

Advertisement

For years, the hallmark of this team was their continuity. They had a remarkable run with not just coordinators, but with their position coaches throughout the second part of the dynasty — just the same coaches, year after year. It really enabled the Patriots to do some remarkable things. …

Chris Simms from NBC had a great quote: If this was anyone else but the Patriots we’d be going “What are they thinking?” I think a lot of people are saying that.

On Mac Jones and the offense

Mac Jones (left) has been faced with adapting to a new offensive system in the wake of Josh McDaniels's (right) departure. Chris Unger/Getty

Finn: By most any measure, Mac Jones had a really good rookie year. The Patriots won seven games in a row in the middle, but ended badly against a really good team. Overall, you should feel pretty good about it … and then, they come into Jones’s second season, and there’s no continuity at offensive coordinator because Josh McDaniels took the Raiders job.

I still wonder if there’s a piece we don’t know about with this. Is Belichick going to end up calling the plays? Or is backup quarterback Brian Hoyer the offensive coordinator, or something like that? Because it just doesn’t make sense where they’re handling it. … I don’t feel like they’ve put Jones in the best position to succeed, and that’s one thing you can always say about Belichick — he almost always puts his players in position to succeed about as well as any coach who has ever coached in the NFL.

Gasper: I will say this: I do think there’s a method to the madness from the standpoint of … they did spend all the money last offseason. And obviously they didn’t have as much money to spend this offseason, and they bring in DaVante Parker.

Advertisement

So when you know that, and you’re Bill Belichick, what do you do? “OK, we have to get more out of the guys who are here. We have to get more out of Jonnu Smith than we got last year. We have to get more out of Nelson Agholor than we did last year. How do we do that? Let’s try and simplify the offense. Let’s try and overhaul the offense a little bit to better fit the talent that we have.”

I think that’s what they’re trying to do, with mixed results.

On drafting and developing players

Volin: They’ve just done a horrible job of drafting and developing and it’s forced them to go out and overspend for B-level players like Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. So they spent all this money, and they still don’t have an elite team. It’s really put them in a bind and they really need to start hitting on their draft picks.

They they found some mid- and late-round gems over the years, but you can’t keep whiffing on the first-, second-, and third-round picks. I know every team has misses, but that’s where you’re going to get your good cheap, high-level talent.

Finn: I almost wonder if Belichick is looking at 2022 as a build-it-up year, and not going all out to load up the roster as much as possible and instead just trying to develop young players. And then next year, you spend a little bit more money in free agency, hopefully draft well again and some of these young guys have emerged and then you have a really good team again. Because a lot of what he’s done doesn’t make sense.

Advertisement

Gasper: They still have one of the great advantages in all the professional football right now, which is a playable, capable quarterback on a rookie contract, and they should be able to take advantage of that.

Bill Belichick and his relationship with the Kraft family

Gasper: If they miss the playoffs, will the Krafts needle Bill even more? Will there be more jabs at the owners meetings next year if they don’t make the playoffs? Yes. Do I fear for Bill Belichick’s job security if they don’t make the playoffs? Absolutely not.

Volin: I don’t see any sense of him being on the hot seat with the Krafts.

Finn: If he left he’d be the most coveted free agent in football.

What’s important early in the season for the offense?

Gasper: I actually think the offense is going to surprise us early on and be better than we expected, largely because there’s nowhere to go but up.

I don’t think they’re going to be an elite offense by any means. But I just think when the regular season starts and they are game planning specifically for teams, and they start using some of this stuff they’ve used in the past, that they’ll be better than what we’ve seen in training camp.

Advertisement

On the ground game

Could big things happen for Rhamondre Stevenson (left) this season? Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Volin: I still think Damien Harris is a first- and second-down guy. I don’t see him being too involved in the passing game. Maybe, occasionally, he’ll catch a screen pass or something of that nature.

But I really think Rhamondre Stevenson is going to be the guy on third down … and he might be the guy on all three downs. I think he’s probably their best all-around running back. I loved the way he ran last year — really shifty but still powerful. If he can build on last year, I think he could be a really nice addition to this team and the guy who fills in for the retired James White.

If you’re in a fantasy football league, Stevenson would be the guy who I would target for sure.

Jonnu Smith

Finn: Even if they simplify things this year, and make a conscious effort to get the ball in his hands even more, I can’t see him being anything more than a fifth or sixth option in this offense.

Biggest offseason improvement

Gasper: The pass rush. I thought last year, outside of Matt Judon — who tied for the most sacks anybody has had under Belichick — the pass rush wasn’t great. It was basically if you stop Judon, you stop the pass rush. I liked what they could put on the field as a sub-rush package with Judon, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, and Josh Uche.

What’s up with special teams?

Volin: The special teams are not my worry. Nick Folk was fantastic. My only concern would be: Can he repeat it? He made every single kick under 50 yards last year. He was just automatic, so he was awesome.

Jake Bailey is coming off a disappointing season — he was only 21st in punting average, but he did have a knee injury, so I think they’re just banking on him being healthy.

Season predictions

Gasper: 9-8. I don’t have them in the playoffs. I have them just missing it, I actually think when it’s all said and done, they’ll actually be a better team than they were last year, but I think the AFC is tougher and I think their schedule is tougher.

Volin: 8-9. I think they’re going to be competitive. They’re probably going to get hot in October when the schedule gets really soft and they’re going to be competitive through December. I just think they’re going to tail off, and I don’t think they have elite talent.

Finn: 9-8. I really do think it’s a it’s a make-progress year and develop-young-players year. And I think that’s the case because they backed themselves into a corner for so long by drafting poorly for that three- or four-year stretch. A season like this is almost inevitable. I think they probably have seven- or eight-win talent, but because of the coach, bump that up to nine.

See the Globe’s season predictions here.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper. Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.