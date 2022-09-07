Mac Jones named one of Patriots’ six captains

The quarterback is joined by perennial captains Matthew Slater , Devin McCourty , and David Andrews , as well as Ja’Whaun Bentley and Deatrich Wise Jr. , who like Jones, is a first-time captain.

Jones was voted one of six Patriots captains announced by Bill Belichick Wednesday morning prior to the team’s practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mac Jones has carried himself like a leader since he landed in Foxborough as a rookie, and now he has a title to go with the swagger.

“I think it’s really cool. I have a lot of work to do. I want to become an even better leader,” Jones said shortly after Belichick’s announcement. “I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. Great coaches, great organization, and we’ve just got to build.”

In addition to being a leader, Jones said he will continue to be a learner, as well.

“I’m going to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here and continue to do that,” he said. “Hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me, whether that be issues and things they want to get fixed or things that they’re struggling with. I’ll be happy to help anybody on our team.”

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was excited, but not surprised, by the news about his draft classmate.

“Mac, he came in, I feel like, as a pretty well-rounded leader [as a rookie], but this year I feel like this, obviously, I feel like he took the steps and really showed everybody he could get into that leadership role and lead us in the right direction,” Stevenson said.

Wise, who was recently given the Ron Burton Community Service Award, is in his sixth year in New England and has one of the biggest personalities in the locker room.

Matthew Judon said Jones and Wise are well-rounded leaders deserving of their honors.

“It’s the things they do off the field, I think,” Judon said when asked what stands out about the first-time captains. “You don’t have to talk about what they do on the field, the things they do off the field. I think Deatrich is the first person in every day. Mac [is] probably the second. And then, just how they are in our meeting rooms and just the knowledge they drop. I think they’re going to do a great job as leaders and as spokesmen for the locker room.”

This is the 12th straight year Slater and McCourty have been voted captains. It’s the fourth time for Andrews and the second time for Bentley.

Feeling the heat

The drip was real. And it had nothing to do with the latest fashion and everything to do with the latest weather forecast in South Florida.

It was 91 degrees with humidity best described as gross as the team sweated through the first of three practices on the PBA campus.

There was good news on the injury front as running back/receiver Ty Montgomery, who hasn’t been seen since tweaking his knee in the preseason finale against the Raiders, and right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who missed time last week, were back.

Montgomery, Wynn (back), and receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) were listed as limited on the first injury report of the season.

The Dolphins listed 11 players as limited, including running backs Salvon Ahmen (heel), Chase Edmonds (groin), and Myles Gaskin (neck). Receiver Jaylen Waddle (quadriceps) also was limited.

Red alert

The Patriots will be wearing their throwback red uniforms (think Steve Grogan-to-Stanley Morgan bombs) for home games against the Lions (Oct. 9) and Bills (Dec. 1). The Patriots haven’t worn the reds since 2012, before the NFL implemented a rule limiting teams to one helmet scheme. That rule is no longer on the books.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.