The Globe staff predicts the 2022 NFL season

Here’s the Globe staff’s picks for division champions, the Super Bowl, and how New England will finish in Mac Jones’s second season at quarterback.

Only one of our predictors got the Patriots’ record correct last season. Will that trend change in 2022?

CHAD FINN

Patriots — 9-8

Bill Belichick turned 70 years old in April. He’s 38 wins from tying Don Shula for the most coaching victories in NFL history. It’s easy to assume, then, that he’d be in win-now mode. But I’m not sure that he is. This isn’t a rebuilding season for the Patriots, but a building season — one to make tactical offensive changes, implement young players on defense, and be ready to contend again in ‘23.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Bengals Colts Chiefs Chargers, Raiders, Dolphins

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Eagles Vikings Buccaneers Rams 49ers, Cowboys, Packers

Super Bowl — Bills over 49ers

It’s not quite redemption for the four straight losses from Super Bowls XXV to XXVIII, but it’s a sweet reward nonetheless for one of the most loyal NFL fan bases.

CHRISTOPHER L. GASPER

Patriots — 9-8

The Process of determining an offensive play-caller and the unnecessary overhaul of the offense set back the Patriots early in the season before Mac Jones overcomes his coaches and finds his groove as a franchise quarterback. A star quarterback papering over Patriots problems? That sounds familiar. The season is deemed a success when the Patriots force the Bills to punt in a December game that’s not played in a wind tunnel.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Ravens Colts Chiefs Bengals, Broncos, Titans

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Cowboys Packers Buccaneers Rams Vikings, Cardinals, Bears

Super Bowl — Buccaneers over Bills

It doesn’t matter what team he’s playing for, Tom Brady owns the Bills. This time, Brady rides off into a real retirement — and the Fox broadcast booth — with his eighth Super Bowl win.

JIM McBRIDE

Patriots — 10-7

Lions and Jets and Bears, oh my. More like oh goody. After a tough opening month (road trips to Miami, Pittsburgh, and Green Bay), the Patriots get a midseason break with home games against Norris Division punching bags Detroit and Chicago plus two games against the rival Jets. This is where they’ll need to get hot and make hay (want to play some fireball, Scarecrow?) if they want to get to Oz. OK, Kansas City, where there’s no place like an AFC playoff game.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Ravens Colts Chiefs Raiders, Chargers, Patriots

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Eagles Packers Saints Rams 49ers, Buccaneers, Cowboys

Super Bowl — Bills over Rams

Bills Mafia finally gets its wish as Josh “The Bootlegger” Allen delivers the goods for all of the goodfellas in Western New York. Beef on weck for everybody!

Maybe this is finally the year for Josh Allen and the Bills. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

DAN SHAUGHNESSY

Patriots — 6-11

Bill Belichick’s 23rd season is a bad bookend to his first as HC of the NEP, when he went 5-11 in 2000. And like 2000, they have a good chance to start 0-4. After decades of mocking opponents, the Patriots are now the Tomato Cans.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Ravens Titans Chargers Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Cowboys Packers Saints Rams Eagles, Buccaneers, Lions (yes, Lions)

Super Bowl — Bills over Packers

In Glendale, Ariz., scene of David Tyree and “Malcolm, go!,” Tyler Bass kicks a 60-yard field goal to win it in overtime, dedicates his kick to Fred Smerlas, Bills Mafia, and Scott Norwood.

TARA SULLIVAN

Patriots — 9-8

The once-laughable AFC East keeps getting better, making it harder and harder to remember those days of dominance over the rest of the division. But they’re still the Patriots, and he’s still Bill Belichick, and with a defense built more than ever to try to contain a QB like Josh Allen, there’s still hope. Mac Jones is a sophomore now, and if he can stay upright behind a questionable offensive line, his comfort with his tight ends and receivers should get better.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Bengals Colts Chargers Chiefs, Broncos, Titans

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Eagles Packers Buccaneers Rams Cowboys, 49ers, Cardinals

Super Bowl — Bills over Eagles

It’s do-or-die time for the Bills, and after gaining one measure of satisfaction last season with a laugher of a playoff win over the rival Patriots, it’s time to clear the final hurdle.

BEN VOLIN

Patriots — 8-9

They will be competitive, get hot in October, and remain relevant into December. But they don’t have enough firepower on offense, and the depth at linebacker and cornerback is terrifying. In a loaded AFC, the Patriots will take a step back and finish with a losing record for the second time in three seasons.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Ravens Titans Chiefs Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Eagles Packers Buccaneers Rams Cowboys, Saints, 49ers

Super Bowl — Buccaneers over Bills

Buffalo thinks it experienced heartbreak last year when the Bills couldn’t hold a lead with just 13 seconds left against the Chiefs. Wait until this February, when they reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 29 years, only to lose to the ultimate villain — Tom Brady, who wins his eighth Lombardi Trophy and announces he’s coming back for another season.

Can Tom Brady win yet another ring? Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

NICOLE YANG

Patriots — 10-7

The second half of the schedule is more daunting than the first, with both of their matchups against Buffalo, a week out West ending with a showdown against Josh McDaniels’s Raiders, and a Christmas Eve date with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the Bengals. I wouldn’t be surprised if they start 6-3, or even 7-2, then falter after the bye. Still, I think the 10-win Patriots can sneak into the playoffs — only to once again lose in the first round, much to Robert Kraft’s chagrin.

AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West AFC wild cards Bills Ravens Colts Chargers Chiefs, Bengals, Patriots

NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West NFC wild cards Cowboys Vikings Buccaneers Rams 49ers, Packers, Eagles

Super Bowl — Bills over 49ers

Get your tables ready.





