Offense takes the day off as Red Sox get shut out for first time since May 30

The Sox were shut out, 1-0, cementing a Rays sweep at Tropicana Field. They finished the season 1-9 at the Trop, losing their last nine games in St. Pete. The Sox are 4-12 against the Rays this season, putting their record against American League East opponents at a dismal 18-39.

The Sox had just squandered a chance to tie the contest in the eighth with runners at second and third. It put them at 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position, sinking a Sox boat that was already near the bottom of the Charles River.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Pete Fairbanks came in to close the ninth with Abraham Almonte pinch hitting, this game was over.

But it wasn’t Nick Pivetta’s fault.

Somehow Pivetta exited without any real damage done by the Rays.

Somehow Pivetta carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning despite throwing a whopping 77 pitches, including back-to-back 25-plus pitch innings in the first (25) and second (27). Pivetta faced 20 batters; a mind-boggling 12 of them worked the count full.

Somehow, Pivetta survived it.

The game was scoreless through four frames. It wasn’t until the fifth inning that Pivetta relinquished his first hit, a leadoff double to Francisco Mejia that split the Sox’ outfielders in right-center.

Ji-Man Choi just missed a homer to center that Rob Refsnyder hauled in at the wall, allowing Mejia to tag up from second. With the infield in and shortstop Kiké Hernández shifted a bit up the middle. Taylor Walls punched a grounder toward the vacant space at shortstop. Hernández made a play on it and attempted to nab Walls at first, but the Rays shortstop beat the throw. Mejia scored easily. Pivetta exited the game after the fifth having thrown a hefty 101 pitches, walking three, and yielding just two hits.

Pivetta gave the Red Sox offense a chance, one it missed. It began in the first inning when Hernández roped a leadoff double to left off starter Jeffrey Springs. Hernández, however, was left stranded. The next two batters, Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo, both struck out. Trevor Story negotiated a walk, but J.D. Martinez flied out to right field, ending the threat.

In the fourth, Story collected a one-out single against Yonny Chirinos. Martinez negotiated a walk, but back-to-back strikeouts by Christian Arroyo and Refsnyder closed the inning.

The fifth brought a pair of two-out singles, but Verdugo’s ground out ended the threat once more.

It could not have gotten any worse than the eighth. Pham led the inning off with a single to right against reliever Jason Adam. Verdugo walked. The next three Sox hitters went down in order. Story grounded into a fielder’s choice, then stole second, putting runners at second and third with one out. Martinez once again flied out to right and Arroyo grounded out to third.

The Sox were without Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, who got the night off. It looked like the rest of the lineup did, too.

