The Patriots defense: Can they pick up the pace this season?

Say goodbye to familiar veterans in Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Dont’a Hightower — all over the age of 30 — and hello to youngsters Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Mack Wilson, and Raekwon McMillan.

The Patriots defense looked old and slow in their wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills last postseason, so it came as no surprise when director of player personnel Matt Groh shared a few months later that the team was looking to become “faster everywhere.”

The depth chart at linebacker and cornerback largely consists of unproven players ready to take advantage of opportunities.

Advertisement

Even with the handful of fresh faces, the Patriots retained critical leadership on the defensive side. Longtime captain Devin McCourty is back for his 13th (and possibly final) season. Matthew Judon still energizes any room he’s in. And players selected defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. as a captain for the first time in his six-year tenure.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The group should have the potential to rise as one of the best in the NFL, but there are a number of early questions. How will the younger players step up in their larger roles? How will Jalen Mills fare as a No. 1 cornerback? Will opponents continue to gash New England’s run defense?

Let’s take a player-by-player look at the defense …

DEFENSIVE LINE

Christian Barmore: A force to be reckoned with last season, regularly pressuring the quarterback and batting down passes, so he should continue to build off his stellar rookie year.

Lawrence Guy: Entering his sixth season in New England, Guy once again will anchor the run defense. Although the unit struggled down the stretch last year, Guy’s ability sometimes flies under the radar.

Davon Godchaux: Bill Belichick called him “one of the best defensive linemen in the league,” when the team signed the 27-year-old nose tackle to a two-year, $20.8 million contract extension in July. Godchaux has the fifth-highest salary-cap number on the team, so the Patriots are hopeful his contributions on the interior live up to the price tag.

Advertisement

Deatrich Wise: He registered three sacks last season and remains an important part of the pass rush.

Lawrence Guy (left) and Deatrich Wise teamed up to sack Cleveland's Baker Mayfield last season. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Carl Davis: A depth piece. He played 25.6 percent of the defense’s snaps last season.

DaMarcus Mitchell: As one of two undrafted rookies to earn spots on the 53-man roster, Mitchell is an intriguing addition on defense and special teams. It would not be surprising if the bulk of his snaps initially come on special teams.

Sam Roberts: Drafted in the sixth round out of Northwest Missouri State, he was on the bubble to make the 53-man roster, so the fact that he has a spot is a reflection of how the coaching staff views him. His role likely will be minimal to start the year.

LINEBACKER

Matthew Judon: The defense’s most dynamic playmaker, Judon led the way with 12½ sacks and 25 quarterback hits last season. All signs point to another productive year.

Ja’Whaun Bentley: Voted a team captain this year for the second time, he recorded a team-high 109 tackles last season. He’s one of the defense’s most consistent performers.

Anfernee Jennings: This year will mark his first chance to log meaningful snaps since getting drafted in the third round out of Alabama in 2020. After missing last season with an undisclosed injury, he could have a breakout year as an edge rusher.

Advertisement

Raekwon McMillan: He also missed last season, sidelined with a torn ACL. He showed tremendous promise during training camp before the injury and, upon his return this year, picked up right where he left off.

Josh Uche: Another breakout candidate as a pass-rush specialist.

Mack Wilson: Wilson, whom the Patriots received from the Browns in exchange for Chase Winovich, is hopeful he can start anew in New England. By the end of his tenure in Cleveland, he contributed primarily on special teams, so he’s looking to reestablish his defensive presence as an athletic option on the inside.

Mack Wilson, 24, joins the New England linebacking corps after three seasons in Cleveland. David Richard/Associated Press

Jahlani Tavai: Belichick has not been shy with praise for him, but Tavai projects to be more of a depth piece. In 13 games last season, he was on the field for just 5.2 percent of the defense’s snaps and played much more on special teams.

CORNERBACK

Jalen Mills: He has embraced his role as the team’s No. 1 cornerback following the departure of J.C. Jackson. There will be no shortage of opportunities for him to prove he can keep up in man coverage, as the Patriots face a number of high-profile receivers this year.

Jonathan Jones: After spending most of his Patriots career in the slot, Jones has moved to the perimeter. His speed and versatility will be valued as the team continues to tinker with the secondary.

Myles Bryant: There are multiple avenues for Bryant to earn playing time: as a slot corner and/or a return specialist. His experience may give him the initial advantage, but he has struggled in coverage on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Marcus Jones: Drafted in the third round out of Houston, he boasts a similar skill set to Bryant, so it looks as though the two will be competing for snaps.

Jack Jones: He made a number of impressive plays during the preseason and could secure a prominent role on the perimeter by season’s end.

Shaun Wade: Also vying for playing time, either in the slot or on the outside.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty: His durability is impressive, as he’s been on the field for at least 90 percent of the defense’s snaps every year since 2016. Perhaps even more impressive is that there has been little dropoff in his performance, even at 35 years old.

Adrian Phillips: One of the Patriots’ most consistent performers and will maintain his valuable role.

Adrian Phillips remains a key cog in the secondary. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Kyle Dugger: The trio of McCourty, Phillips, and Dugger makes safety one of New England’s strongest position groups.

Jabrill Peppers: Still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered last season, Peppers was limited during parts of training camp, but he strengthens an already deep group.

Joshuah Bledsoe: In line to make his NFL debut after missing essentially all of his rookie season on the non-football injury reserve list.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.