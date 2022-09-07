Some of Mass. girls’ soccer’s biggest stars are staying close to home with their college commitments

Pisani doesn’t doubt that her father would stay true to that promise. But he won’t have to rack up frequent flyer miles next year. Pisani committed to Fairfield, about a two-hour drive from their house in Wrentham.

He told his daughter, a senior at King Philip, that it didn’t matter where she decided to play soccer in college — he’d be at every game.

Ella Pisani’s father, Glen , swore he’d fly across the country every week if necessary.

Despite fielding offers from schools across the country, Pisani and a number of the top players from Eastern Massachusetts are opting to stay in the Northeast for college. Five of the 12 players on the Globe’s Watch List are staying in the region.

Advertisement

For many, proximity to family — and being a car ride away from home, rather than a plane ride — was a driving factor in their decisions.

Eight of the 25 schools in the United Soccer Coaches’ Division 1 poll are in the Carolinas or on the West Coast. Ten are in the South. The Northeast, however, only has one school — Harvard — represented in the current rankings.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Pisani, a 2021 Hockomock League All-Star, considered a few of those schools in the South or on the West Coast. She went to showcases in the Carolinas with her ECNL team and talked to coaches from California. But the more time she spent outside the Northeast, the more she realized that being close to home was her top priority.

“I knew I needed to be in that family area, and I wanted to have it so that I was never more than a car ride away,” Pisani said.

“I definitely didn’t want to have to get on a plane,” said Maya Mathis, a senior at Acton-Boxborough who is verbally committed to UConn.

Advertisement

Mathis and her two sisters, Sadie and Ruby, have a tight bond. All three play varsity for A-B this season. She’s used to having her two sisters, her brother Chase, and her parents in the stands for every game, and she said she’s glad that won’t have to change.

Mathis and her family visited UConn for the Huskies’ game against South Carolina on Aug. 25. While they sat in the stands, Sadie leaned over to her and said “I can’t wait to be here watching you next year.”

“That nearly brought me to tears,” Mathis said.

King Philip's Ella Pisani (right) looks to retain possession against Hingham on Wednesday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Newton South senior Bria Abbiati had a similar line of thinking during her recruiting process. Abbiati knew she didn’t want to be in a big city, and she wanted to attend a school that would challenge her academically, but other than that, she didn’t have many criteria.

After attending camps across the country, Abbiati committed to the admissions process at Williams, just under a three-hour drive from Newton.

“I thought I didn’t want to be right next to home, so I wasn’t really looking in Boston,” Abbiati said. “It was more about the school than the location.”

Many of her Newton South teammates have made similar college decisions. Maddy Genser will play basketball and soccer at Colby, and Luka Marceau will play soccer at UMass Lowell.

“I’ve always wanted my family’s support near me,” Marceau said. “They love coming to watch me play, which is nice, because I know not everyone has that support.”

Advertisement

Cohasset’s Cat Herman, verbally committed to Northeastern, didn’t initially want to stay so close to home. But Division I sports demand an intense focus with few breaks during the season — which often means no chance to go home.

“With that commitment, you don’t always have the option of going home,” Herman said, “so I wanted it to be easy whenever I did get the chance to go home.”

Here are few other players, with their destinations: Hingham’s Madeline Aughe (Northeastern), Worcester Academy’s Elizabeth Finn (New Hampshire), Silver Lake’s Shea Kelleher (Sacred Heart), Milton Academy’s Annie Renz (New Hampshire), and Ursuline’s Jenelle Murphy (Holy Cross).

Hingham MA 09/07/22 08GSOCCNOTES King Philip High top offensive player Ella Pisani, left and top defensive player Grace Lawler before their game against Hingham High during MIAA Soccer action at Hingham High School. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Corner kicks

▪ Longtime coach Carl Tarabelli retired after 19 years at the helm at Needham. His influence on the program, however, will still be around, as his replacement, Kayla Steeves, was an All-American for the Rockets playing for Tarabelli.

She went on to earn All-Big East honors at Providence. She becomes the program’s third head coach in the last 33 years, following Jackson Foster (1983-2007) and Tarabelli. She was an assistant in Natick’s run to the Division 1 title last fall.

▪ Also in the Bay State Conference, Ben Peters is now the head coach at Brookline after seven years as an assistant. He succeeds Rob Sprague, who took a step back from the program to focus on his work with Brookline’s youth soccer program and spend more time with his family.

“It’s definitely been a goal of mine to one day be the head coach of the program having spent so many years around it,” Peters said.

Advertisement

Peters has worked with Brookline’s youth soccer program for nearly a decade, so he’s gotten to know his players closely outside of the high school season.

“I’m very proud to work with this group of players,” Peters said. “They are such a talented and wonderful group of athletes and people.”

Games to watch

Thursday, Westford at No. 4 Acton-Boxboro, 4 p.m. — Westford’s early-season schedule is loaded, and after a close loss to No. 2 Newton South on Tuesday, the Ghosts (0-1) will take on another top five opponent.

Thursday, No. 14 Brookline at No. 15 Wellesley, 4 p.m. — Brookline and Wellesley fall just one place apart in this week’s Top 20, and the Warriors, under new head coach Ben Peters, will open their season on the road.

Monday, No. 3 Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick, 4 p.m. — The No. 3 Shamrocks will open conference play with a road trip against a longtime rival. In two meetings last year, Feehan escaped both times with 1-0 wins over Fenwick.

Tuesday, No. 11 King Philip at No. 5 Franklin, 3:45 p.m. — The No. 11 Warriors will travel to No. 5 Franklin looking for an upset that will help them crack the top five.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.