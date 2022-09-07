These college-bound football recruits prove Massachusetts is a resource with untapped potential

“I remember looking at [Aguero’s] face and thinking, ‘Wow, this freshman kid’s dreams are coming true,’” recalled St. Pierre. “His name was out there, and once you get an offer like that it resonates throughout college football.”

Aguero didn’t receive a full scholarship offer that day, but serious interest from a Power Five program jumpstarted his recruitment. The next day Tennessee reached out, and many of the top schools in the country soon followed.

The week after he helped St. John’s Prep win a Division 1 state title as a freshman, Joenel Aguero was in the office of head coach Brian St. Pierre. On the phone was Massachusetts native Don Brown, who was then the defensive coordinator at Michigan, with an offer for the defensive back from Lynn.

Advertisement

After spending two years at IMG Academy in Florida, the 6-foot, 200-pound safety is back at Prep for one more ride. The nation’s 20th-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023, per ESPN, committed to Georgia in July.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Nobody thinks of Massachusetts as a football state, but we’re showing the whole country that we’re producing some dogs up here.

With his lengthy recruiting process completed, Aguero said he looks forward to putting the knowledge and skills he acquired over the past two years to work, as he hopes to lead the Eagles to another state title.

“It just shows that the talent is getting better [in this state] every year,” Aguero said. “We’re always seen as an underdog. Nobody thinks of Massachusetts as a football state, but we’re showing the whole country that we’re producing some dogs up here. We’ve got some ballers and I’m looking forward to facing some of those guys.”

The most notable foes Aguero and his teammates will face are at Catholic Conference rival Catholic Memorial. The Division 2 state champion and two-time defending conference champs have multiple Boston College commits, and a stud in the trenches in Notre Dame-bound senior Boubacar Traore.

Advertisement

Central Catholic tight end/linebacker Preston Zinter (above) and Catholic Memorial's Boubacar Traore will be two Bay State high school football prospects who committed to Notre Dame. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

A 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end and offensive tackle from Hyde Park, Traore also received his first big offer as a freshman, from BC. He kept his options open and committed to ND in April, joining Central Catholic senior Preston Zinter as a Massachusetts commit in the Irish’s 2027 recruiting class.

“I always knew what I was capable of,” said Traore. “But I never thought it would get to this point. My mind-set was to just keep working and see what comes. I’ve learned that the most important thing is just to keep getting better and being a team player. That’s what [college] coaches pay attention to.”

While game film is still a vital aspect of a prospect’s resumé, the recruiting process has changed drastically over the past decade.

Zinter got his first offer from the University of Rhode Island after a good showing at their camp, then received offers from Michigan, Nebraska, and USC during his freshman year at Buckingham, Browne & Nichols. When he transferred to Central Catholic in 2020, the North Andover resident had to market himself to generate interest from more schools.

So the 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker and tight end recorded private workouts to showcase his talents, then reached out to college programs via Twitter with the footage. Eventually Zinter received an offer from Georgia, and then a slew of Power Five schools followed.

“Recruiting these days is getting earlier and earlier, so it’s important to prepare yourself and put yourself out there,” said Zinter, whose older brother, Zak, is a lineman at Michigan. “It’s not just about working out, but showing you have the agility and skills for your particular position, and grades matter, too. Once one coach offers you, it opens a lot of eyes, so it’s important to get that coach to take a chance.”

Advertisement

Thayer Academy senior Samson Okunlola — ESPN’s No. 12 prospect and third-ranked offensive lineman — is still undecided. The Brockton resident has nearly 50 offers, and he’s narrowed it down to nine schools (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan St., Ohio St., Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn St.) with plans to announce his commitment sometime before the end of 2022.

A 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and lightning-quick feet, Okunlola has dominated his competition in the Independent School League, and flashed huge potential against other national recruits at camps run by Next Generation Football and Under Armour.

After a stellar performance at one of those camps, Okunlola decided he needed a nickname like his brother, Samuel, now a freshman defensive end at Pittsburgh. So he dubbed himself the “Pancake Honcho,” a brand that now headlines his Twitter account and YouTube channel, as he considers the long-term business possibilities of his budding fame.

“I’m evolving a business scheme for my personal brand,” said Okunlola, who plans to graduate in January and enroll in college early.

“I want to come up with merchandise, a website, and maybe a partnership with local brands. Down the road maybe I’ll do some podcasts and interviews with famous offensive lineman. I just want to build a foundation and take it step-by-step.”

Advertisement

MIAA student-athletes have the green light to profit off their name, image, and likeness, but the ISL has yet to approve any such deals. Wherever he commits, Okunlola said he plans to major in business, and he will be eligible to profit off his NIL.

For quarterbacks, such as Reading senior James Murphy, reaching out to coaches with personal film is also necessary. As the son of former Northeastern star Jim Murphy, who played with the Patriots in 1998-99 and coached at Merrimack from 2003-07, Murphy has a unique perspective on how the recruitment process has changed.

“[My dad has] been through it in all three phases,” Murphy said. “And he says it couldn’t be more different when you’re getting recruited as a player, recruiting someone as a coach, or giving your son advice on his recruitment.”

“This process has taught me a lot about communication and patience,” Murphy added. “It’s fun, but it’s also a business, and for some of these coaches, who they recruit could determine if they keep their job.”

Entering his fourth year as the starting QB at Reading, Murphy already holds several school records despite having his 2020 season truncated by the pandemic. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Murphy holds offers from several Ivy League schools, and visited Stanford in July, but recognizes that the first four games of his senior season will go a long way toward determining his options.

Advertisement

Because there are fewer roster spots at quarterback, most colleges are limited to one recruit per class. So Murphy might not play at one of the schools he dreamed of when he was younger, but that isn’t going to stop him from working as hard as he can to improve.

“Work when no one is watching,” said Aguero. “That’s what separates you, and then it shows when it’s time.”