Police in Canada say they arrested final suspect in stabbing rampage

The news came shortly after authorities released the names of the victims killed in the rampage Sunday.

“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” the police said in a statement. “There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation.” Rosthern is about 80 miles southwest of the Indigenous reserve where most of the attacks took place.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — The second of two brothers sought by police after a stabbing rampage in western Canada that killed 10 people has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

The list of the dead includes Earl Burns, 66, a school bus driver on an Indigenous community who, wounded in the rampage, managed to board his bus and head toward a village for help. He died along the way and the bus veered off a gravel road. It is there still, sitting in a ditch with a police cruiser beside it, covered in road dust.

Burns was just one of six members of an extended family killed in the knife attacks Sunday.

Sanderson was family, too, according to court records.

The 32-year-old was the common-law husband of Burns’ daughter, and he told a parole board that granted his early release from prison this year that he intended to reunite with her. He and his brother, Damien, were both formally accused in the attacks.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was himself found stabbed to death — perhaps at the hand of his brother — on Monday.

At the James Smith Cree Nation, the reserve that bore the brunt of the attacks, residents on their porches rejoiced as word spread that the search was over.

“They caught him, they caught him!” some said, hugging one another.

“There’s a real sense of relief,” said Shania Peters, 22, whose grandmother Gloria was killed in the attack. “A lot of people will sleep better tonight.”

On Wednesday, in addition to releasing the names of the dead, authorities detailed the conditions of the 18 people who were wounded, among them Burns’ wife, Joyce. Ten remain in the hospital, with three in critical condition, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. All but one of the victims lived on the James Smith Cree Nation.

It was not the Burnses’ first confrontation with Myles Sanderson.

In January 2015, according to court records, Sanderson was charged with attempted murder after the police said he had repeatedly stabbed his father-in-law with a knife and wounded his mother-in-law. The records do not offer a reason for the assault.

Six of those killed Sunday were members of the Burns family. Some were in their 20s, at the beginning of their adult lives. Others were older, enjoying their retirement.

Among them was Gloria Burns, 61, who counseled people dealing with drug, alcohol and gambling addiction, and who raised five adopted children as a single mother.

On Tuesday, a large white tent erected for a wake for Gloria Burns sat in front of her brother Ivor’s house. As it flapped in a fierce wind, members of her family sat inside recalling their lost sister, who was one of the Indigenous community’s cultural leaders.

Burns conducted sweat lodge ceremonies and was the holder of one of the reserve’s ceremonial pipes. Before her body was removed from the attack site on Sunday, her family held a healing circle and conducted traditional Cree ceremonies. The family said it was still unclear when her body would be released by the coroner.

One sibling, Darryl, said his sister had been killed while trying to help two other victims of the attack — Bonnie Burns and her son, Gregory.

Bonnie Burns was stabbed two times and died outside her home on Sunday morning, next to Gregory, who was stabbed first, said her half brother, Mark Arcand, chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council. She is survived by her husband, Brian Burns, and their three young sons, one of whom, Dason, was stabbed in the neck and survived.

“She was protecting her son, she was protecting these three little boys — this is why she’s a hero,” Arcand said at a news conference Wednesday, his voice breaking at times. “She’s a true matriarch of the First Nations’ way of living.”

Bonnie Burns worked at the local school and was a foster parent to two children, in addition to raising four children of her own, Arcand said. Gregory Burns, known to the community as Jonesy, was the father of two children and was expecting a third, he said.

The oldest victim of the rampage was neither a member of the Burns family or of the Indigenous reserve. His name was Wesley Petterson, and he was 78.

Petterson ran a coffee house in the nearby village of Weldon. The former operator of that town’s long-gone gas station, he had previously worked as a roofer.

Petterson was described by neighbors as a bird lover who had campaigned against the cutting of trees in the area, and was a jovial fixture of their community.

A small floral memorial now sits outside his house at the dead end of a dusty street leading to a pair of abandoned, wooden grain elevators.

“This man did not deserve to die like this,” said Ruby Works, a friend, as she carried a bouquet of sunflowers to his memorial Monday night.

Many residents of the James Smith Cree Nation had fled as the hunt for the suspects dragged on, said Peters. Now they can come home.

“It’s going to take a long time,” she said, “but we can start healing now.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.