Author readings around Boston Sept. 11-17

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Scott Bane (“A Union Like Ours: The Love Story of F.O. Matthiessen and Russell Cheney”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society (tickets are $10 for admission, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) . . . Mark Clague (“O Say Can You Hear?: A Cultural Biography of the Star-Spangled Banner”) is in conversation with Kristina R. Gaddy at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Jessie Burton (“The House of Fortune”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Linda Kinstler (“Come to This Court and Cry: How the Holocaust Ends”) is in conversation with Nora Caplan-Bricker in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
Advertisement
TUESDAY
Cindy Kaplan (“Freefall: One Mother’s Journey Raising a Child With Special Needs”) is in conversation with Tova Mirvis in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Randall Munroe (“What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions”) is in conversation with Jonathan Zittrain in person at 7 p.m. at Sanders Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Bookstore (tickets are $34 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Claire Schwartz (“Civil Service: Poems”) and Solmaz Sharif (“Customs: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Nicole Lesperance (“The Depths”) is in conversation with Rebecca Mahoney in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Jenny L. Howe (“The Make-Up Test”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
WEDNESDAY
Andrea Wulf (“Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum (tickets are $5 for admission, free for members) . . . Courtney Summers (“I’m the Girl”) and Sara Farizan (“Dead Flip”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Darius Atefat-Peckham (“How Many Love Poems”), Isabel Duarte-Gray (“Even Shorn”) and Tawanda Mulalu (“Please Make Me Pretty, I Don’t Want to Die: Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Julian Barnes (“Elizabeth Finch”) is in conversation with Joe Donahue at 4 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Stephanie Schorow (“The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated the City”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Robin D. G. Kelley (“Freedom Dreams: The Black Radical Imagination”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Linda Yael Schiller (“PTSDreams: Transform Your Nightmares from Trauma Through Healing Dreamwork”) is in conversation with Deborah Korn in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Natalie Wee (“Beast at Every Threshold”), Janika Oza (“A History of Burning”), Jody Chan (“sick”), and Brandon Wint (“Divine Animal”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Boyah J. Farah (“America Made Me a Black Man: A Memoir”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Valeria Luiselli (“The Best Short Stories 2022: The O. Henry Prize Winners,”) is in conversation with Jenny Minton Quigley, Michel Nieva, and David Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Dennis Rebelo (“Story Like You Mean It: How to Build and Use Your Personal Narrative to Illustrate Who You Really Are”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $5 for admission) . . . Joe Trohman (“None of This Rocks: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Luke O’Neil in person at 7:30 p.m. at Somerville Armory at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $39 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Ling Ma (“Bliss Montage: Stories”) is in conversation with Alexandra Kleeman at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Advertisement
FRIDAY
Perry Zurn and Dani S. Bassett (“Curious Minds: The Power of Connection”) are in conversation with Kristy Johnson at noon at Harvard Bookstore . . . Alison Ames (“It Looks Like Us”) and Courtney Gould (“The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Major Jackson (“The Absurd Man: Poems”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Susan Linn (“Who’s Raising the Kids?: Big Tech, Big Business, and the Lives of Children”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Dylan Dreyer (“Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
Advertisement
SATURDAY
Betsy Uhrig (“The Polter-Ghost Problem”) is in conversation with Rebecca Caprara, Shawn Peters, and Susan Tan in person at 3 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.