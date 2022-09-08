Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 4

2. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

3. The Ink Black Heart Robert Galbraith Mulholland

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

5. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

6. Mercury Pictures Presents Anthony Marra Hogarth

7. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

8. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

9. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

10. Portrait of an Unknown Woman Daniel Silva Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe David Maraniss Simon & Schuster

3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

4. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure Rinker Buck Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

7. Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional Isaac Fitzgerald Bloomsbury

8. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery

9. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

10. The Road Taken: A Memoir Patrick Leahy Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

6. Every Summer After Carley Fortune Berkley

7. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

8. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

9. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

10. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

5. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

7. How to Focus Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

8. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

9. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

10. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship Catherine Raven Spiegel & Grau

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 4. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.