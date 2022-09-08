A mother’s letter to her daughter — and others

A successful novelist with a solid academic job in the South, Hays had three older kids (in high school, middle school, grade school) when she realized, in 2010, that her fourth and youngest, then in preschool, was a girl. “When you say I’m beautiful, say ‘She. She is beautiful,’” her daughter implored. Not being a jerk, Hays did. Before that moment came years of dress-up, new names, and persistent insistence on feminine trappings. Afterward came most of Hays’s story, and the story of her shy, fashion-conscious daughter, and a mix of friendly and hostile educators, alongside supportive family. “She’s lucky to have you,” Hays’s friends say, and they’re right.

Carolyn Hays is not the author’s real name, and “ A Girlhood ” is not, despite the subtitle and the second person, addressed only to her transgender daughter. Instead it’s a jittery, energetic, wise, practical, hopeful book for parents of transgender kids, especially girls, especially those who say who they are when they’re young. Trans readers might find it pedestrian or predictable; cisgender parents of trans kids need it now.

Then her luck seems to run out: someone (who? she’ll never know) calls the state Department of Children and Families, alleging that she is “forcing the child to be a homosexual.” If the investigation goes poorly, Hays could lose her kids. She and her husband, rattled, do everything right: they make a “safe folder” with “letters from as many people as you can to vouch for your parenting,” they obtain legal advice, and they prepare for the investigator’s return, “expecting a raid.” Instead (spoiler) he declares them excellent parents. But the “present-tense anxiety, the ongoing urgency” remains: this white, well-off, professionally successful mom no longer feels safe. Other women have never felt safe, and she knows it: her sharpest passages describe that growing knowledge, along with her questions about how to pass it on.

The knock on the door — Hays fears — or something like it, may recur, and in their state no law protects them. We follow her family, “getting out of the South,” to a blue state (her term) with new schools, and new problems: “because you weren’t out, we weren’t out.” Who needs to know that her grade-school daughter is trans? How can she choose, when she gets to choose, “how you’re seen and when you want to be seen?”

These are profound and considerate questions, the kind any parent should ask. They’re also questions that fit a particular family: one where a binary trans kid came out so early that — given the right biochemical help in her teen years — she could, if she wants, live as if she were cis all her life. Hays, fears, touchingly, that if her girl chooses such a life she will lose access to her “larger queer family, the ones who created this present moment.” Will the whole LGBTQ+ community, and its supporting structures, family melt away as queer people marry and trans kids become stealth adults?

It will not, and here (as elsewhere) the volume can feel a bit dated. Not only does trans community feel broader than ever, in 2022, but it includes more people who can’t live as cis, being neither men nor women: their inner lives fit other pronouns, most often they/them, and they find one another in the same places where trans women like me find our own: comic-book conventions, dance clubs, newsrooms, political campaigns, Twitter, Discord, anywhere that our shared interests can lead.

Hays’s daughter — who loves to be seen, not as a trans girl, but as a future fashion icon — is 13 in 2020, when this chronicle ends, too young to enter those spaces on her own. She’s also young enough that Hays’s decision to use pseudonyms and blur her locations (“the South,” a “New England college town” and so on are all we get), seems prudent, though it robs Hays’s memoir of sensory detail.

What Hays forsakes in description, she makes up for in good advice. “We weren’t seeing you as you needed us to see.” “People will dismiss and diminish your experiences … people you love will do this, people who love you. Don’t let them.” And, a paragraph later, on her girl’s future: “I have to do the opposite of protection. I’ll have to hand over the stories I’ve hidden… They belong to you.” Those stories include the unfolding of older siblings’ lives: one makes art, another plays sports. Two leave for college. Hays fights with human resources departments. She seeks acceptance from other adults: it’s tough “to predict who will get it and who won’t.” And — strapped for funds and wary of public high school — she considers Catholic education: five short chapters follow Hays and her husband as they prepare dossiers, endure meetings, and discover (spoiler again) that “the superintendent and the youth pastor and the diocese” don’t want a trans kid.

Despite the brick wall of the Catholic school, Hays finally seems to succeed at leading her daughter into welcoming spaces, and letting her be herself. Readers who know other trans kids’ stories — especially those who come out later, with fewer adults on their side — may think Hays had it easy. And Hays agrees: she’s written a wonderful “letter,” a memoir, a parenting book, not just about being a mom, but about discovering how hard institutions try to protect “the white, straight, cisgender, upwardly mobile able-bodied Christian, American family.” We learn with her (if we did not already know) how other families — that is, most families, not only trans ones — can cherish one another, and seek help, and take care of ourselves.

Stephanie Burt is Professor of English at Harvard. Her new book of poems, “We Are Mermaids,” will be published in October by Graywolf Press.