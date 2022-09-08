My Chemical Romance’s time has come — again

In 2019 MCR announced its first post-breakup shows and in 2020 it announced a full-on reunion tour, although that was rescheduled twice because of the pandemic. In the stretch since that announcement and the tour eventually kicking off this spring, the group’s lasting influence became more visible, with younger artists like the British cult hero Yungblud and the restless American pop scion Willow taking cues not only from their loud guitars and world-questioning spirit, but from their audible chafing at being pigeonholed.

Now that enough time has passed, it’s probably worth saying that, on balance, the aughts were a horrible decade. (A “We Didn’t Start the Fire”-style laundry list of that timespan’s offenses is too soul-crushing to think about, much less type out.) But it did give the world My Chemical Romance, the goth-glam-punk-metal-cabaret hybrid band from New Jersey, so it wasn’t all bad. The group blazed a bright trail until their breakup in 2013, releasing fiery, ambitious music like the mini-rock-epic “Welcome to the Black Parade,” the tormented “The Ghost of You,” and the defiantly hopeful “Famous Last Words” that balanced spikiness and dismay over the world with grandeur and straight-up pop appeal.

So here we are in September 2022, two decades after the release of My Chemical Romance’s debut “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love,” with the world in seemingly perpetual chaos, if in some pockets ready to embrace big guitars once again. One might say that any time is an ideal time to revisit this pugilistic band’s catalog — and they’d be right. But the way this year’s long summer has plodded into a tumultuous autumn made Wednesday night’s show, the first of two at TD Garden, feel impeccably timed.

Led by the magnetic Gerard Way, whose high-contrast eye makeup and inky bodysuit seemed to be inspired by the 2010 ballet thriller “Black Swan” and who used an arsenal of effect pedals that at times distorted his wail into a lye-dipped yelp, My Chemical Romance, playing in front of a set depicting a city of ruins, presented a louder, more aggressive version of itself to the adoring TD Garden audience, with songs bridged by scratchy drones and guitars possessing glittering hard edges.

The hooks still rang out, of course; the choruses of the breakthrough hit “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and the jumpy “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” are potent enough to punch holes in drywall. And by the time the show closed with the sweeping, grief-struck “Helena,” the end felt like it had come too soon — the sign of a thoroughly satisfying show.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

With Thursday and Badflower. At TD Garden, Sept. 7; repeats Sept. 8

Maura Johnston can be reached at maura@maura.com.



