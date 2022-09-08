In the new ‘Pinocchio,’ on Disney+, the nose knows

“Pinocchio” is the latest Disney animated classic to get the live-action treatment. Remaking it that way makes some sense, actually. CGI allows for handling the title character and Jiminy Cricket alongside flesh-and-blood actors. And with a director as inventive as Robert Zemeckis (“Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the “Back to the Future” movies, “Forrest Gump”), and a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, and Keegan-Michael Key, there’s some real promise.

Well, consider it fair warning that “Pinocchio” isn’t receiving a theatrical release. It’s exclusively streaming on Disney+, starting Thursday. The remake is poky and overstuffed. It’s also 17 minutes longer than the 1940 original. Granted, eight minutes of that is closing credits, but still. Pinocchio’s nose isn’t all that’s wooden and too long here.

Hanks and Zemeckis have worked together before: “Cast Away” (2000) and “The Polar Express” (2004). He plays Geppetto, the Italian woodworker who yearns for a son. Hanks has a mop of white hair and bushy mustache and speaks with a spaghetti-and-a-meatballs accent. He has an adorability quotient here that’s off the charts. Playing Colonel Parker, in “Elvis,” he had to keep a lid on his usual warm-and-fuzzy Tom Hanks-ness. He brings it back here with a vengeance — or with-a vengeance-a.

Tom Hanks, as Geppetto, and Pinocchio in "Pinocchio." Disney

Gordon-Levitt plays Jiminy Cricket. He uses a vaguely Southern accent that’s a nod to Cliff Edwards in the original. That and his relentlessly aw-shucks dialogue ensure a folksiness quotient higher even than Hanks’s adorability quotient. That said, the most consistently delightful thing in the movie comes courtesy of Jiminy, that being the variety of uses to which his umbrella gets put.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is Pinocchio. Like Gordon-Levitt, he has just his voice to work with. That limitation doesn’t keep him from giving a winning performance.

As the Blue Fairy, Erivo gets to sing “When You Wish Upon a Star” and does so affectingly. Key, as Honest John the fox, gets to sing “Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee.” He puts it across with an almost-manic energy that seems to have snuck in from another movie. It’s not necessarily a movie you’d want to watch, but sitting through “Pinocchio” makes it seem tempting.

From left: Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, with Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in "Pinocchio." Disney

Readers up on their 1940 “Pinocchio” will know that it’s Jiminy who sings “When You Wish Upon a Star” there. This is one of several differences between the two movies. Pinocchio gets to water-ski, sort of, and later uses his legs an outboard-motor substitute. Evinrude should consider the tie-in possibilities. A joke about Chris Pine (hint, what’s Pinocchio made out of?) and another about influencers would have Walt Disney chewing on his pipe.

There are several new characters, most notably a seagull squawkily voiced by Lorraine Bracco. Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard contribute four new songs, none of them memorable. Imagine, no one previously realized that “Pinocchio” rhymes with “holy smoke-i-o.” Silvestri also composed the slathered-on score.

Geppetto is a clockmaker as well as woodworker. Cuckoo clocks cover an entire wall of his workshop. “My clocks mean everything to me,” he declares. The statement is more significant than it might seem. Look closely: The clocks’ automatons aren’t cuckoos. They’re Disney characters: Donald Duck; Dumbo; Snow White and the seven dwarfs; Woody, from “Toy Story” (Hanks must have gotten a kick out of that one); Roger and Jessica Rabbit (Zemeckis ditto).

Is this cleverness or chutzpah? The closing credits provide the answer. This “Pinocchio,” viewers learn, is “Based on Disney’s Animated Classic and ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ by Carlo Collodi.” “Disney’s Animated Classic,” huh? That’s not wrong, of course, but let’s leave corporate self-congratulation out of this. And with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” coming out on Netflix in December, a little artistic modesty might be wise.

★★

PINOCCHIO

Directed by Robert Zemeckis. Written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz; based on Carlo Collodi’s “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” Starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key. Streaming on Disney+. 105 minutes. PG (peril/scary moments, rude material some language; viewers under, say, 8 might find the donkey-transformation scenes and Monstro too much to handle).





















