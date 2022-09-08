Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

KAROL G: $TRIP LOVE TOUR The Colombian singer-songwriter had two of this summer’s more appealing hot-weather jams: the hip-shaking collaboration with dance-pop belter Becky G “MAMII” and the gently percolating, sun-bleached solo track “PROVENZA.” Sept. 9, 8 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

LUPE FIASCO: CELEBRATING 15 YEARS OF THE COOL The Chicago hip-hop artist (and current visiting scholar at MIT, where he’ll be teaching a course on hip-hop in the spring) celebrates a decade and a half passing since the release of his high-concept second album, “The Cool,” which featured his pensive crossover hit “Superstar.” Sept. 11, 7 p.m. Big Night Live. bignight.com

MOMMA In July this New York-via-Los Angeles band released “Household Name,” a collection of chunky, hook-studded indie rock that feels simultaneously laid-back and giddy. Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

Folk, World & Country

ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS After their unexpected and stupendous “Raising Sand,” it took this pair of explorers 14 years to produce a follow-up in the equally compelling “Raise the Roof.” Happily, they didn’t take long to hit the road in support of it. JD McPherson, who is handling guitar duties in their touring band, kicks the evening off with a set of his vintage rocking sounds. Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $39.50-$79.50. Leader Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave. www.livenation.com

MARLON WILLIAMS “My Boy,” the latest from Marlon Williams, finds the New Zealand singer-songwriter expanding his palette a bit from the country-leaning Americana he’s essayed to date. What abides is his seemingly bottomless, pillow soft croon. Sept. 13, 8 p.m. $20. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

TOM JONES Robert Plant is 74 years old, but he isn’t the oldest entry in this week’s roundup; that would be Sir Tom Jones, now 82 and steadfastly unwilling to rest on his laurels, and who (not unlike Plant) has been offering his take on various strands of American roots music over the past decade. Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. $48-$98. Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Place. www.livenation.com

Jazz & Blues

TROY ROBERTS NU-JIVE The accomplished Australian saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist, a two-time Grammy nominee, has played with everyone from Joey DeFrancesco to Kurt Elling. His latest album “Nu-Jive: Nations United,” the fourth with this ensemble, presents groove-oriented improvisational music drawn from the cultures of the internationally diverse group members, including Indian, West African, European, Caribbean, and African-American. Sept.10, 8 p.m. $30-$45. Scullers. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

PETER PARCEK TRIO WITH DUKE ROBILLARD The fiery blues guitarist and singer hosts renowned fellow ax man Robillard for a rare acoustic evening of favorites from his albums and other blues classics. Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. $12-$15. Atwood’s Tavern, 877 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-864-2792, www.atwoodstavern.com

DAVE BRYANT & FRIENDS Keyboardist Bryant, best known for his stint with jazz innovator Ornette Coleman’s electric band Prime Time, resumes his series exploring Coleman’s harmolodic improvisational methods. For this edition, his friends will include special guest and fellow Coleman collaborator G. Calvin Weston on drums. Sept. 15, 8 p.m. $10. Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/

Classical

WINSOR MUSIC Violinist Irina Muresanu and pianist Heng-Jin Park of the Boston Trio join Winsor Music for their first concert of the 2022-23 season, which includes music by Grazyna Bacewicz, Luciano Berio, Anton Arensky, Mendelssohn, and more. Sept. 9, 7 p.m. First Church Boston. 781-430-9080, www.winsormusic.org

CASTLE OF OUR SKINS A quartet from Castle of Our Skins performs new music by 20th- and 21st-century Black composers alongside a new piece for soprano, flute, cello, and piano by Daniel Bernard Roumain: “Music for Black People, No. 1 ‘Relentless.’” Sept. 10, 3 p.m. Arlington Street Church. Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

MASS FOR THE ENDANGERED Cappella Clausura and Shift Orchestra Project team up to present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s powerful celebration and lament for Mother Earth, “Mass for the Endangered,” featuring visuals by Deborah Johnson. Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m. Emmanuel Church. 617-993-0013, www.clausura.org

ARTS

Theater

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 A frequently riveting production of Anna Deavere Smith’s landmark work about the prelude, tumult, and aftermath of the 1992 riots that ensued when white Los Angeles police officers were acquitted of the vicious beating of Black motorist Rodney King. Revised by Smith from a solo piece to accommodate a cast of five, “Twilight” loses none of its raw power as a testament to the human cost of systemic racial injustice. Under the taut direction of Taibi Magar, a first-rate cast (Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Carl Palmer, Elena Hurst, Francis Jue, and Wesley T. Jones) deliver keenly particularized portraits of Black, white, Asian-American, and Latino residents of Los Angeles. The stories those characters tell, and the sheer vividness of their voices as they sift through the meaning of a traumatic event, make “Twilight” not just a must-see but a must-hear. Through Sept. 24. Production by American Repertory Theater in association with Signature Theatre. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Boston actress par excellence Marianna Bassham switches to a different role — director — for this production of a drama by Will Arbery that was a Pulitzer Prize finalist two years ago. Four young conservative Catholic intellectuals reunite in a Wyoming backyard for what turns into a clash of ideas about politics and faith that extends into the wee hours, testing their relationships to one another. The cast includes Karen MacDonald, Nathan Malin, Jesse Hinson, Dayna Cousins, and Elise Piliponis. Sept. 9-Oct. 8. SpeakEasy Stage Company. Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

Dance

BELLFORGE DANCE FESTIVAL Medford’s Bellforge Arts Center presents a day of free dance performances and interactive workshops ranging from Irish dance to African fusion. Participating companies include BoSoma Dance Company, Festival Ballet Providence, Pantos Project Dance, and Mass Motion Dance, among others. Sept. 11. Free. Bellforge Arts Center, Medfield. https://bellforge.org/event/bellforge-dance-festival/

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY With 147 dances spanning 64 years, the late Taylor was not only one of the most masterful choreographers in contemporary dance, but one of the most prolific and enduring. His company lives on, touring programs that feature both Taylor classics and new commissions from innovative contemporary choreographers. Sept. 10. $25-$62. The Historic Theater, Portsmouth, N.H. www.themusichall.org

THE SHAPE OF TEARS Inspired by the book “The Topography of Tears,” this new work by choreographer Erica Schwartz was created in collaboration with dancers Jeryl Palana Pilapil-Brown, Jason Jordan, Avery Saulnier de Reyes, Ashley Eng, and Janelle Gilchrist. The free outdoor performance is the centerpiece of the Arts Festival at Westinghouse. Sept. 10. Free. One Westinghouse Plaza, Hyde Park. https://bostondancealliance.org/bda-events/the-shape-of-tears/

Visual Art

DESIGNING MOTHERHOOD: THINGS THAT MAKE AND BREAK OUR BIRTHS This exhibition of art and design lays bare ways in which men have dictated the terms of reproduction for two centuries. With Roe v. Wade overturned and an electoral battle over reproductive health now looming, it couldn’t be more timely, or more sobering. Through Dec. 11. MassArt Museum, 621 Huntington Ave. 617-879-7333, maam.massart.edu

PETER SACKS: RESISTANCE The first solo museum exhibition of the South African-born artist Peter Sacks presents more than 90 collage-style portraits of revolutionary figures, including Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Toni Morrison, and Volodymyr Zelensky. Through Dec. 30. Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, 415 South St., Waltham. 781-736-3434, www.brandeis.edu/rose

AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE COMICS, 1980-2000: RAW, WEIRDO, AND BEYOND Alt comics got their start in the 1960s countercultural movement, when artists like Robert Crumb could obliterate social norms with a form of art deemed so low it proliferated unfettered and largely beneath notice of the cultural establishment. A few decades later, comics had evolved into graphic novels, a sophisticated narrative medium with cultural import. This show looks at that next generation of the form in the 1980s and ′90s, and the foundation it laid for the equal footing it now enjoys with literature of all kinds. Through Dec. 4. McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College, 2101 Commonwealth Ave. 617-552-8587, www.bc.edu/sites/artmuseum

MELISSA SHOOK: INSIDE AND OUT Shook, who died in 2020, at 81, is best known for documentary photographs telling the stories of homeless people, immigrants, queer people, and other marginalized communities, along with self-portraits and images of her daughter growing up. She taught at UMass Boston for more than 30 years. This two-part show features her photos, sculptures, video, and writing at University Hall Gallery, and the Grossman Gallery will display Shook’s series “The Streets Are for Nobody,” and more. Through Oct. 29. University of Massachusetts Boston, 100 Morrissey Blvd. 617-287-5707, www.umb.edu/in_the_community/arts/university_gallery

EVENTS

Comedy

NEIL HAMBURGER Hamburger is a parody of a stand-up comedian (created 30 years ago by Gregg Turkington) who isn’t very funny, except when he’s getting laughs for not being funny, which, fortunately for him, is most of the time. With Major Entertainer. Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. $25. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 617-245-2900, www.crystalballroomboston.com

VALERIE TOSI On her new album “Beach Trash,” the North Shore native says she finds the Domino’s pizza app, which allows customers to send words of encouragement to their bakers, a tad confusing. If anything, they should be concerned about her. “Hi, Valerie?” she imagines them saying. “Yeah, this is Domino’s. Uh, we happened to notice that you’ve ordered a meat-lovers pizza six days in a row. Um, you doing OK, buddy? You want to talk about it?” Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25. Off Cabot Comedy, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

AMANDA GAIL AND KEREN MARGOLIS In New York, Gail and Margolis run a stand-up for charity series called “The Audacity.” They are bringing that concept to Boston with Tony V, Will Noonan, Marty Caproni, and John Franklin to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Sept. 13, 8 p.m. $20. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

Family

RIVERFEST Held in Assembly Row this Saturday, Riverfest will feature local performers and vendors, kids’ activities like face-painting, chalk art, and stilt-walkers, and fireworks over the Mystic around 8:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy live music from bands such as The Franklin Underground and GROOVERSITY at one of the festival’s two stages, and pick up free gifts and win prizes from nearby Assembly Row store locations on Saturday like lululemon and Vineyard Vines. Sept. 10, times vary. Free. 355 Artisan Way, Somerville. mommypoppins.com

CAMBRIDGE CARNIVAL INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL AND PARADE This annual event celebrates the African diaspora in Cambridge; festival organizers describe it as the largest festival in the city, and expect thousands of spectators this year. At University Park Commons, you’ll find food and live music — but the real highlight is the massive costume parade of dancers, performers, community organizations, and company representatives who will proceed through the streets of Cambridge showing off their (often handmade) costumes. Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. University Park Commons, 65 Sidney St, Cambridge. cambridgecarnival.org

SWING99 It’s never too early to teach your kids good taste (in this case, a love for jazz). This week will be the final week of the Arlington Commission for Arts and Culture’s 2022 Live Arts Arlington series, and the series of live performances on Broadway Plaza will cap off with live jazz music from self-described “hoppin’” acoustic jazz quartet Swing99. Sept. 9, 5 p.m., weather permitting. artsarlington.org

