Who’ll win at the Emmys, who should, and who’s owed an apology

This year, the nominees are a mix of past winners such as “Succession” (with 25 nominations) and “Ted Lasso” (with 20) and newcomers such as “Severance” and “Squid Game.” The presence of the new “Abbott Elementary” in a number of categories is significant, as it takes over from “This Is Us” as the one show that might give the networks a chance in the scripted categories.

The Emmys will air Monday night on NBC, hosted by Kenan Thompson, and I have some predictions to make about who and what will win. However, think of me as a weather person: I’ll make my forecasts, and, right or wrong, I will move on without consequences and without pride or shame. Tuesday morning, I’ll be looking ahead, focusing on next year’s batch of contenders, scot-free.

Here are my best guesses. Nothing is a lock, really, but I’m thinking “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and even “Abbott Elementary” are surely going to be carrying some hardware by the end of the night.

Drama series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

SHOULD WIN: In terms of originality, “Severance,” is tops, eerily provocative and unlike anything before it. And “Squid Game” is a close second, with a fascinating and populist-driven story line that triggers all kinds of meaningful conversation. But I got more pleasure from season three of “Succession” than I did from either of them, or from any of the other titles on this list, and that’s saying a lot.

WILL WIN: “Succession” wasn’t in the running last year, leaving room for “The Crown” to be crowned. But it’s back and, with 25 nominations, it’s close to a sure thing.

Zendaya in "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

Lead actress, drama

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

SHOULD WIN: I was consistently ambivalent about “Ozark,” which strained for but never quite achieved greatness. Linney, however, was riveting, and more so as her character came into power. I’d vote for her.

WILL WIN: Comer and Oh were exhausting as their show imploded, and Witherspoon got sucked into the maw that was “The Morning Show” season two. Lynskey, previous winner Zendaya, and Linney are leading the pack. The Academy loves nothing more than confirming its previous choices, especially when they appeal to the youngs. Zendaya it is.

ROBBED: Britt Lower was critical to the success of “Severance,” and it’s a shame her work was not recognized. Most of the “This Is Us” characters grew tiresome, but Mandy Moore was truly remarkable as the dying mother, and I see three nominees — Oh, Comer, and Witherspoon — who could easily have been subbed out to make room for her.

Lee Jung Jae in "Squid Game." Noh Juhan | Netflix/Associated Press

Lead actor, drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung Jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

SHOULD WIN: I’m all for Brian Cox winning, even though one-time winner Jeremy Strong had an extraordinary season as well. Cox gives us a man who is so much more experienced in sliminess than his children, and more rageful, too, as he barks out his anger. In the unforgettable dinner scene with his son, Strong’s Kendall, he is chilling as he has his grandson taste the possibly poisoned food, then reminds Kendall of the caterer from Shiv’s wedding who drowned, a death for which Kendall is partly to blame.

WILL WIN: It’s possible that Cox will split the vote with Strong, and it’s also possible voters will want to honor Odenkirk for his entire series — but he’ll be eligible next year, too. Which leaves Lee Jung Jae, who really carried the “Squid Game” season, as a serious contender who just may win.

ROBBED: Gary Oldman was funny, tragic, and so deserving as a slovenly, weary, alcoholic MI5 agent in Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses.”

Julia Garner in "Ozark." Netflix via AP

Supporting actress, drama

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho Yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

SHOULD WIN: Sweeney shone, and, in a competitive field, she shone brightest.

WILL WIN: Newcomers “Yellowjackets” and “Severance” were embraced this year, but I suspect their nominations are their prize. Likewise Seehorn. I see Garner getting her third Emmy for this role. She is among TV’s hottest young talents, and her statue will be the Academy’s farewell to “Ozark.”

Keiran Culkin in "Succession." Macall Polay/HBO via AP

Supporting actor, drama

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae Soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Young Soo, “Squid Game”

SHOULD WIN: Culkin, no question. He stands out in a cast of standouts, with his whip-smart delivery and the original twists he brings to what could otherwise be a stock character. I love Turturro and Walken; they were the pairing of the year. But Culkin, and Culkin alone.

WILL WIN: It’s possible Crudup will win again, but I suspect the voters will go for Culkin, even over his worthy costar Macfadyen. He embodies the mean, literate spirit of “Succession.”

From left: Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Jeremy Swift, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt in a scene from "Ted Lasso." Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

SHOULD WIN: I am passionate about “What We Do in the Shadows,” and laugh at every episode. It should win, and so should “Abbott Elementary,” a more Emmy-styled comedy that’s the only scripted network series to be taken seriously by voters this year. If there’s an upset, it will be by “Abbott.”

WILL WIN: But “Ted Lasso” will likely win again, and that’s fine. The second season of the feel-good comedy wasn’t as sharp as the first, but it was good nonetheless, and it’s as beloved as ever. There’s a chance “Only Murders” will sneak up from behind, but I suspect its wins will be in other nominated categories such as writing and directing.

ROBBED: Where do I begin? HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” so warm and amusing as it gave us the small setbacks and victories of best friends in Kansas, deserves plenty of props and got none. Peacock’s “We Are Lady Parts,” about a punk band of Muslim women in London, ought to be here. Oh, and Apple TV+’s hyper-creative “The Afterparty,” and HBO Max’s caustic “The Other Two.” They all put the shopworn “Maisel” to shame.

Jean Smart (left) and Hannah Einbinder in a scene from "Hacks." Karen Ballard/HBO Max via AP

Lead actress, comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

SHOULD WIN: Fanning is sharp as can be as Catherine, making the queen’s conflicting feelings seem both natural and funny. Her line readings are perfection.

WILL WIN: It’s possible Brunson will be a surprise winner, but unlikely. Smart will win again this year, for her brassy, winning turn as an old-school comic trying to update her act and her life.

ROBBED: Bridget Everett is a magical and endearing presence in HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” and she handles the drama and the comedy equally well. And Sarah Lancashire was fluffy, broad fun as Julia Child in HBO Max’s “Julia.”

Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building." Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Lead actor, comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

SHOULD WIN: Hoult! The guy builds a full character, one who can be touching at moments, out of a hedonistic royal fool. He and Fanning are perfectly matched, bringing the cleverly profane scripts to life.

WILL WIN: Hader has won twice, but, from my point of view, “Barry” has become a mish-mash. What is it about? Who is this guy? I’m thinking that Short and Martin — both excellent — will split the “Only Murders” votes, and Sudeikis will repeat last year’s victory.

ROBBED: Jake Johnson of HBO Max’s 1970s workplace comedy “Minx” belongs here. As the savvy but soulful publisher of the first erotic magazine for women, he’s a strong lead, and he wears bellbottoms like nobody’s business.

Janelle James in "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC via AP

Supporting actress, comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

SHOULD WIN: All three “Lasso” nominees were lovely, not least of all Niles, who was the perfect answer to Ted’s self-questioning. But I couldn’t get enough of James, who plays the worst public school principal ever.

WILL WIN: With Borstein, McKinnon, and Waddingham, there are three former winners here. But this is the category for “Abbott,” and I’m betting either James or Ralph will leave the ceremony with a shiny star on her forehead. Both are superb.

ROBBED: Molly Freaking Shannon, who delivered two comedic gems this year, as the talk-host mother in HBO Max’s “The Other Two” and as the home-shopping star in Showtime’s “I Love That for You.” Also, Renée Freaking Elise Freaking Goldsberry of Peacock’s “Girls5eva”; she makes narcissism fun.

Nick Mohammed in "Ted Lasso." Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP

Supporting actor, comedy

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

SHOULD WIN: I was impressed by Mohammed’s turn this season, as his Nate exploded with rage at Ted, the man everyone is supposed to revere. I’d love to see him honored for it.

WILL WIN: Former winner Winkler is beloved, and Carrigan is a kick. But “Barry” isn’t much of a comedy any more. I suspect that, just as voters alternated among “Modern Family” supporting actors, they’ll do the same with “Lasso.” Last year, Goldstein won, and this year, it will be Mohammed.

ROBBED: It’s truly a shame that voters ignored Jeff Hiller’s star turn as the best friend in HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere.” Ncuti Gatwa, The Man Who Will Be Doctor Who, walked off with the latest season of Netflix’s “Sex Education.” Ben Schwartz and Sam Richardson were highly amusing in Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty.” And, as a socially awkward boyfriend, Michael Cera was expertly unromantic in Hulu’s “Life & Beth.”

Natasha Rothwell (left) and Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus." Mario Perez/HBO

Limited or anthology series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

SHOULD WIN: This is a strong category, and each nominee has significant virtues. But I’m all in for “Lotus,” which was satirical and dramatic and beautifully acted.

WILL WIN: “Dopesick” is the most socially relevant and important of the limited series, with its depictions of addiction and the systemic problems that promote it. But I think the popularity of “Lotus” — which handles its big themes more subtly — will push it into the winner’s circle.

ROBBED: HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” was one of TV’s most affirming and bittersweet post-apocalyptic dramas. HBO’s “We Own This City” was a bracing and beautifully acted take on police corruption. And Netflix’s “Maid” was a moving and sustained look at systemic problems regarding domestic abuse.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story." Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

SHOULD WIN: This one is tough. I could talk myself into any of these nominees. But I’m going with Qualley, who carried “Maid” with a low-key, wide-eyed manner that was quietly powerful.

WILL WIN: As Linda Tripp, Paulson was good, too, as usual, and the Academy adores her. She will win, unless Seyfried sneaks in. I suspect Garner’s much-mocked accent as Anna Delvey leaves her vulnerable, and voters may not want to honor James, who was excellent, after Pamela Anderson distanced herself from the project.

Michael Keaton in "Dopesick." Gene Page/Hulu via AP

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

SHOULD WIN: I was mesmerized by Firth, who was simultaneously slippery and sympathetic. But Stan, as Tommy Lee, was quite remarkable, as he fully committed to playing an unlikable, irritating star.

WILL WIN: The voters will honor “Dopesick” by giving the statue to Keaton, who was the emotional center of the show.

ROBBED: As a terrifyingly anarchic and self-serving cop, Jon Bernthal was a powerhouse in HBO’s “We Own This City.”





74th PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

On NBC and Peacock, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.