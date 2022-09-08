United Airlines bets on flying taxis

United Airlines thinks that in a few years, plenty of big-city customers will pay $100 or more for a one-way ride to the airport in a four-seat, electric-powered air taxi. The Chicago-based airline said Thursday that it invested $15 million in a startup manufacturer, and signed a “conditional” agreement to buy 200 of the tiny aircraft with options for 200 more. United said it expects to receive the first taxis — which will take off and land vertically, like helicopters — from Eve Air Mobility as soon as 2026. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DEVELOPMENT

Life science facility planned for Somerville

A development team has landed a $278 million construction loan to build a nine-story, 334,000-square-foot life-science facility at the corner of Webster Avenue and Columbia Street in Somerville. The site formerly housed auto shops and parking, but those facilities were demolished in February to make way for the lab. The project, called Boynton Gateway, is being developed by Boston-based CV Properties in partnership with Cannon Hill Capital Partners and L&B Realty Advisors. Brookfield Asset Management provided the $278 million floating-rate loan. The nine-story lab is expected to finish construction in the third quarter of 2024. It’s a stone’s throw from the extended Green Line and Boynton Yards, a multi-building lab complex developed by DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Leggat McCall Properties. It’s the latest in a string of lab projects in Somerville along the extended MBTA Green Line, with life-science developments underway at Boynton Yards, Union Square, Brickbottom and more. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

HIGHER EDUCATION

Princeton boosts financial aid

Princeton University said it will cover all expenses for most families making as much as $100,000 a year and slash costs for those that earn more. The Ivy League school, among the world’s richest, is continuing its “national leadership in the area of financial aid as families across the income spectrum struggle with rising college costs,” the New Jersey university said Thursday in a statement. Roughly 1,500 undergraduates, about 25 percent of the student body, will pay nothing for tuition, housing, and food under the plan, Princeton said. Previously, families making $65,000 or less were eligible. The costs for students whose families earn as much as $150,000 annually will be cut by almost half, and a “$3,500 student contribution typically earned through summer savings and campus work will be eliminated,” the university said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

Elizabeth Holmes says her ex-boyfriend should have been tried first

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asked for a new trial on the grounds that she was unfairly disadvantaged by being tried before her ex-boyfriend and Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. Facing a sentencing next month that could put her in prison for as much as a decade, Holmes has filed a flurry of long-shot motions in recent weeks to try to get a new trial. In a filing late Wednesday in federal court in San Jose, Calif., her lawyers claimed she would’ve been exonerated if Balwani had gone on trial first. Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of defrauding investors and conspiracy for her role in the Theranos’s collapse. Balwani was convicted in July of similar counts, as well as defrauding patients. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Jeep to sell electric SUVs

Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years. The new EVs, Jeep’s first, are part of the Stellantis brand’s plans to convert half of its US sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. They’re the first for the brand, and executives are promising that they’ll be fully capable of off-road travel. The new vehicles include the Jeep Recon, a four-wheel-drive midsize SUV about the size of the Jeep Wrangler and rival Ford’s gas-powered Bronco Sport. It will be produced at an undisclosed North American factory starting in 2024. No range, performance figures, or prices were released. Jeep also will start making an all-electric Wagoneer S midsize luxury SUV in 2024 that also can go off road. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

GameStop stock up on news of crypto exchange partnership

GameStop Corp. shares were up on Thursday after the video game retailer announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, suggesting the company is making strides in its strategy shift to nonfungible tokens. But analysts were still skeptical about the long-term growth prospects after the company reported a decline in sales and a wider loss in the second quarter. GameStop said Wednesday it will collaborate with FTX US, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, on new e-commerce and online marketing initiatives, and will begin carrying FTX gift cards in select stores. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla production in China booms again

Tesla’s China operations are back in full swing after an upgrade to its factory in Shanghai and a COVID-19 lockdown in the city slowed production earlier this year. Elon Musk’s electric-car maker delivered 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August, just shy of June’s record 77,938 and a sharp rebound from 28,217 in July, when assembly lines at Tesla’s plant in Shanghai were suspended for upgrades to double annual capacity to about 1 million units. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Clean energy provides more jobs than fossil fuel industry

Clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market, according to a report Thursday. The International Energy Agency said a post-pandemic jobs rebound in the sector has been driven by emissions-cutting technologies such as electric vehicle production, building insulation, solar projects, and wind farms. Clean energy, which under IEA’s definition also includes nuclear power, is now estimated to account for more than half the 65 million energy sector jobs across all regions except Russia and the Middle East. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

LNG tankers parked at sea because gas storage facilities are full

Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby. LNG volumes in so-called floating storage globally hit 1.4 million tons on Sept. 2, the most in two years, according to energy intelligence firm Kpler. That’s nearly equal to Spain’s total imports in August. — BLOOMBERG NEWS