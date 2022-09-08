Cindy Fitzgibbon on being a weather nerd, that rum drink, and getting to Armenia

Since she was in sixth grade, Cindy Fitzgibbon has known that she wanted to pursue a career in something weather-related. “I just never thought it would be in television, because I was extremely shy,” she said. Participating in a singing group in high school (“It helped me get out of my shell,” she recalled), then studying broadcast journalism in college gave her the confidence and direction she needed. In July, after nine years with WCVB Channel 5, Fitzgibbon was named chief meteorologist for the station’s StormTeam 5. She is the first woman in the Boston market to achieve that distinction. In addition to overseeing the ABC network affiliate’s weather coverage, she will continue as weather anchor for the weekday “EyeOpener” and midday newscasts. Fitzgibbon will also serve as the principal meteorologist for WCVB’s “Forecasting Our Future” coverage, an initiative launched earlier this year by parent company Hearst Television to, according to the station’s website, “address issues Americans face in navigating changing weather patterns and their impact on local communities and economics.” Fitzgibbon said this initiative is needed now more than ever. “One of the signatures of climate change is more extreme weather,” she said. “Our dry spells are drier ... and our wet spells are wetter. Floods are more common. ... We’re going through these extreme weather patterns more frequently and that’s a signature of climate change.” Born in Falls Church, Va., where she lived until she was 4, Fitzgibbon was raised in Windham, Maine. She lives in Natick with her husband, Chris Gobeille, a news and sports photographer at WBZ Channel 4, their two sons, Caleb, 16, and Cameron, 14, and their 2-year-old Australian Labradoodle, Cashew. We caught up with the chief meteorologist to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

This is a recent discovery: Bermuda. My husband and I went there for the first time in early June to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. Perfect, beautiful escape [that is] so easy to get to and close to home. The weather nerd in me was even treated to a tropical storm while on the island.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Advertisement

We tend to vacation near water ... so always whatever the local seafood is. For a drink, it’s quite specific to one spot: Painkiller [a rum cocktail] from the Soggy Dollar Bar on Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Armenia. I am half-Armenian and would like to see where my ancestors came from and learn more about my heritage.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Portable charger for my phone. Even when I’m away, I like to stay connected.

Aisle or window?

Window — would a meteorologist answer any other way? — so I can look at the sky and of course [there is] nothing like being above the clouds.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Going to the San Francisco Bay Aquarium with my parents while visiting California when I was in high school. There was an injured sea otter being rescued and brought in from the wild and I was fascinated with the process. Perhaps marine biology could have been an alternate career path if I wasn’t obsessed with weather.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Reading. Thriller-type novels are my favorite, but sometimes murder mystery, sometimes romantic suspense. But always mindless.

Advertisement

Best travel tip?

Do it whenever you can. Make memories while you can. You’ll never regret seeing new places . . . just not seeing the ones you never got a chance to.

JULIET PENNINGTON