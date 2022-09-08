Following in Georgia O’Keeffe’s footsteps

She was drawn to those undulating ridgelines, to the brick-colored earth, to wind-eroded limestone hoodoos, and to the distant flat-topped mesa called Cerro Pedernal that marks the north flank of the Jemez Mountains. Like Monet with his haystacks, she painted Pedernal more than two dozen times. We had seen the paintings in books and on museum walls. But immersing ourselves in the landscape that inspired them was like learning to see again.

ABIQUIU, N.M. — Perhaps no one appreciated the vast landscape of northern New Mexico better than artist Georgia O’Keeffe. In one of the great understatements of 20th century American art, she pronounced it “a very paintable area.”

Advertisement

Born in 1887, O’Keeffe first visited northern New Mexico in 1929. Within a few years, she discovered Abiquiu, 50 miles northwest of Santa Fe. By 1934, she began to spend summers at Ghost Ranch, then a dude ranch catering to wealthy easterners who wanted to play at being cowboys. O’Keeffe disdained the posturing but she couldn’t ignore the allure of the landscape. She settled into an adobe structure as her summer home and studio, finally buying the parcel at the edge of the ranch in 1940.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A sign along US 84 indicates the turnoff to reach Ghost Ranch. Patricia Harris

Bequeathed to the Presbyterian Church, 21,000-acre Ghost Ranch is now a retreat and education center that savors its O’Keeffe connections. Several tours are themed to the painter, including the intimate “Walking in O’Keeffe’s Footsteps.″ Limited to eight participants, it is a two-hour foray into the landscape that never failed to inspire her.

After bouncing along in the back of a van on a dirt ranch road, we all clambered out in the middle of nowhere. Well, not quite nowhere — the surroundings looked eerily familiar. “We’re going to walk where O’Keeffe walked,″ guide Karen Butts told us. It turned out that the painter liked to use the dry stream beds, called arroyos, as natural pathways. “Early morning and sunset were her favorite times to walk,″ Butts explained. Given the relentless sun and 6,400-foot elevation, we could readily see the wisdom of seeking the cooler parts of the day.

Advertisement

We followed our guide, mostly single file, to leave as few footprints as possible in the dry and dusty landscape. Every so often Butts would pause to pull out a book to show us a painting. She would point to the left or right or even straight ahead. And we would look from book to hillside and back to book again, framing the landscape with O’Keeffe’s eyes. We would have walked right past the hummock depicted in “Lavender Hill with Green″ (1952), but once we saw the page, the image was obvious.

The road to Ghost Ranch cuts through the scenic badlands of northern New Mexico. Patricia Harris

Near the end of the walk, Butts showed us reproductions of Cerro Pedernal in different seasons and different light. Off in the distance, the mesa matched the summer morning painting. Following O’Keeffe’s wishes, her ashes were scattered on top of the mesa after her death at age 98. “The wind blows a lot,″ Butts said, “so she is everywhere.″

Ghost Ranch does offer some basic lodging, but we were eager to stay in one of the adobe casitas, or “little houses,″ at the Abiquiu Inn. We shared a central courtyard with three other casitas. A fountain burbled in the middle and hummingbirds came to sip nectar from trumpet-shaped flowers.

Next door to the Abiquiu Inn on this rural stretch of US 84, the O’Keeffe Welcome Center serves as the departure point for guided tours of the O’Keeffe Home and Studio, the painter’s second residence. Both are part of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, which includes the extensive galleries of her work in Santa Fe. The center’s exhibition this year, “O’Keeffe in the Landscape,″ features the artist’s exploration of the Abiquiu region’s rivers, canyons, and cliffs as captured in photos by some of her friends. For a little touch and feel, it also includes some of O’Keeffe’s camping gear and clothing.

Advertisement

Guide Karen Butts shows two different O'Keeffe paintings of Cerro Pedernal, the mesa that looms in the distance behind her. Patricia Harris

Even as she settled in at Ghost Ranch, O’Keeffe had her eye on a rundown Spanish colonial-era hacienda in the village of Abiquiu. The property had a splendid view of the Chama River valley. She was finally able to buy it in 1945. When renovations were completed four years later, she moved permanently to New Mexico, spending summer and fall at Ghost Ranch and winter and spring at the Abiquiu house.

Other people might have been charmed by the house’s history or its blend of Indigenous and Spanish architecture. Fittingly for a modern artist, O’Keeffe’s attraction was more abstract. A single black door in an otherwise blank adobe wall on the central courtyard captured her imagination the first time she saw it, even in ruins. “That wall with a door in it was something I had to have,″ she later recalled. She photographed and painted it obsessively, making it one of modern art’s most famous doors.

Advertisement

Georgia O'Keeffe was mesmerized by abstract natural features in the Ghost Ranch landscape. David Lyon

The courtyard with its central well seems untouched since Spanish colonial times, but O’Keeffe otherwise felt free to take liberties with traditional architecture as she rebuilt. A large picture window in the studio overlooks the Chama River and a stand of cottonwood trees that she painted again and again. Another glass wall in the bedroom frames the winding road that led up to the mesa — a composition O’Keeffe painted in ever more abstract and simplified forms.

The house is preserved as she left it two years before her death. Fine midcentury modern furniture fills her living quarters. The expansive garden, divided among vegetables, flowers, and fruit trees, is watered by the Spanish-era irrigation system. O’Keeffe’s collections of rocks and skulls dot the property, including an iconic still life composition in the courtyard.

The artist was quietly involved in the life of Abiquiu as well, bringing water from the ancient irrigation system to the whole village. She even bought uniforms for a baseball team and built a gym so kids would have a place to play in the winter. She was often spotted frequenting Bodes, an oasis of gas, hardware, sporting goods, groceries, and grill food near her home. She’d stop for a red chile enchilada to take home and enjoy with a beer that she’d pour into a martini glass.

That’s what we call the art of life.





The lowslung Southwestern style of the Abiquiu Inn uses traditional adobe construction on its exterior. David Lyon

If you go...

Abiquiu Inn

21120 US 84, Abiquiu, N.M.

505-685-4378

abiquiuinn.com

Rooms from $190. Cafe serves northern New Mexican cuisine with finesse; breakfast items from $7, lunch and dinner sandwiches and entrees from $15; open daily.

Advertisement

Ghost Ranch

280 Private Drive 1708 (off US 84), Abiquiu, N.M.

505-685-1000

ghostranch.org

“Walking in O’Keeffe’s Footsteps″ tours by reservation April-November Fridays and selected other dates. Adults $79, ages 12-17 $39.

O’Keeffe Welcome Center

21120 US 84, Abiquiu, N.M.

505-946-1098

okeeffemuseum.org

House tours March-November by reservation, $55

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.



