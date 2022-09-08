High-end cruising in Arctic Canada, a device that breaks language barriers, and a gym for on the road

Hear stories of big wall climbing, skiing in central Asia, and exploring Earth’s largest cave during Mount Washington Valley’s fund-raising event, Beyond the Valley Adventure Fest: Stories from Caves, Climbs and Crevasses, Sept. 16-17. Head to the Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale, N.H., Sept. 16 (5-9 p.m.) for Jordan Cargill’s talk about the Alaskan wilderness, Sarah Garlick’s take on climate change and mountain pursuits, and Josh Laskin’s tales of skiing in Kyrgyzstan. Stop by North Conway’s Kennett High School on Sept. 17 (7-9 p.m.) to hear “National Geographic” explorer and writer Mark Jenkins talk about spelunking in the world’s largest cave — in Vietnam. Maine-native Enock Glidden, who has spina bifida, also discusses his climb up El Capitan in California’s Yosemite National Park. Tickets $20 per person Friday night, $40 Saturday night, $50 for two-night ticket. Proceeds benefit the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, a nonprofit environmental education group. www.tinmountain.org/adventure-fest

Wine, dine, and support local musicians

Hear the next Melissa Etheridge, Diana Krall, or Branford Marsalis (all Berklee alumni) during a new jazz brunch series starting Sept. 18. The Berklee Ensemble Brunch Series, hosted by City Winery Boston, features live music performances by student groups who play anything from Afro-pop, Broadway tunes, and funk to folk music. The series begins Sept. 18, noon-2 p.m., with The Music of Charles Mingus. City Winery, located between Haymarket and North Station, offers a buffet brunch with eggs, pastries, fruit, and more. Tickets $45 per person, includes buffet and supporting upcoming performers; doors open at 11 a.m. www.citywinery.com/boston

Seattle-based Quark Expeditions has launched a new vessel, Ultramarine, which takes passengers on five different itineraries from the 9-day Arctic Express Canada (exploring islands in Nunavut and the fabled Bellot Strait) to the 20-day Best of the Western Arctic: Canada and Greenland. The ship has helicopters that take passengers on heli-hiking adventures during the Greenland trip (pictured here).

THERE

High-end cruising in Arctic Canada

Explore the Canadian Arctic on a new vessel just launched by Seattle-based Quark Expeditions. The 199-passenger Ultramarine takes passengers on five different itineraries from the 9-day Arctic Express Canada (exploring islands in Nunavut and the fabled Bellot Strait) to the 20-day Best of the Western Arctic: Canada and Greenland; all trips begin and end in Toronto. The Ultramarine, which has an ice class rating of 1A+, has two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters that can take passengers on epic adventures, such as alpine heli-trekking, mountain biking, alpine kayaking, and landing on ice sheets to explore. It also has 20 quick-launching Zodiacs, a spa, a sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, two restaurants, and a lounge and presentation theater. Best of all, the vessel was built with advanced sustainability systems that will help preserve the polar environment for future generations. Rates start at $9,590. www.quarkexpeditions.com

Attend this travel show

Start planning now for New York’s International Travel Show, Oct. 28-30, which focuses on The Future of Travel and includes the latest info on travel destinations, cruise lines, technology, and products. Visit the Family Travel Pavilion for ideas on family travel for all ages and the LGBTQ+ Pavilion to learn out about new trips and packages geared to LGBTQ+ travelers. The show (formerly The New York Times Travel Show) also features cultural performances on three different stages, an auction for dozens of Caribbean hotel vacations with proceeds supporting the training of Caribbean hospitality professionals, and a presentation by Doug Duda, host of the TV series “The Well-Seasoned Traveler.” The show, sponsored by Travel + Leisure and held in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, opens for travel industry trade on Oct. 28 and to the public Oct. 29-30. Check the website for ticket prices, to be released soon. www.nyinternationaltravelshow.com

EVERYWHERE

Device dissolves language barriers

Don’t have time to learn a new language before your trip? Pick up Waverly Labs’ Ambassador Interpreter, which can translate 20 languages and 42 dialects in real-time so you can communicate with others quickly and smoothly. The small Bluetooth-compatible earphone pod fits comfortably over one ear (with a little arm that holds it in place) and can simultaneously connect with up to three other pods. Download the Waverly app and select one of three modes: Converse (to communicate with another person who’s wearing an earphone pod), Lecture (for teachers, instructors, or speakers), or Listen (for students or professionals listening to a talk or lecture). Choose Converse, select the gender and language of each speaker, and then press a button on your earphone pod to speak. Your speech gets translated into the language of the person you’re talking to — and vice versa. Ingenious! The built-in battery lasts up to 4 hours. $149 for two units. www.waverlylabs.com/ambassador

Take your workouts on the road with the MaxPro SmartConnect cable training machine.

Work out on the road

If working out in the hotel gym isn’t your style — or your travels take you places without gym equipment — consider getting a MaxPro SmartConnect cable training machine. The 10-pound foldable unit fits in a padded and compartmentalized MaxPro travel backpack. The bundle includes the MaxPro resistance machine, workout handles, ankle and wrist straps, a quick-connect long bar, a USB charging cord, and (for use at home) a door mount system. Use the MaxPro for endurance and strength training — with up to 300 pounds of resistance — or for stretching. Attach the workout handles, stand on the foot pads, and do squats or curls, for instance. Adjust the dials on each end of the unit for more or less resistance. Download the MaxPro performance and fitness coaching app to your phone, sync your phone to the unit, and then you can track workout data, history, and progress. The app also offers classes led by certified coaches, challenges, wellness guidance, and performance feedback. $879 for MaxPro Travel Ready bundle. maxprofitness.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.