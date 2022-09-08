Northern Spy hosts a fermented feast; Urban Hearth pops up in the Fenway

Events: Hear ye: Marc Sheehan (Northern Spy, the late lamented Loyal Nine) and Caitlin Koether (San Francisco’s Bar Tartine and Melbourne, Australia’s Wild Provisions) host Sea, Salt, and Smoke: a Woodfired New England Clam Shack and Preservation Dinner on Monday, Sept. 19, at Canton’s Northern Spy (4 Rolling Mill Way).
The feast is a family style, ticketed affair focused on historic New England preservation techniques: pickling, salting, smoking. Enjoy pickle platters, local seafood, foraged vegetables, hearth-roasted meats, and Koether’s fermented condiments and sauces. Dinner commences at 6:30; tickets are $90. Contact Northern Spy at 781-989-1850 to reserve.
East Somerville hosts its 11th annual neighborhood Foodie Crawl on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Sample dishes from local favorites like La Brasa, Los Paisanos, Lotus Xpress, Ola Café, Vinny’s at Night, and lots more. It kicks off at 6 p.m.; tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids (kids under 5 are free). Learn more at www.eastsomervillemainstreets.org.
Head north to Portsmouth, N.H., on Sunday, Sept. 25, for the New England BIPOC Fest, with restaurants and performers converging on Vida Cantina’s parking lot (2456 Lafayette Road) beginning at noon. Sample food from Boston’s Mida and Somerville’s Fat Hen and La Brasa, as well as Rose’s Spring Rolls (Kittery, Maine), Ansanm: A Taste of Haiti (Milford, N.H.), Bao Bao Dumpling House (Portland, Maine), and many more. See the full lineup at www.newenglandbipocfest.com.
Pop-ups: Time Out Market Boston hosts North Cambridge’s Urban Hearth (401 Park Drive) for a pop-up residency in the Market’s demo kitchen from Monday, Sept. 19, through October. Executive Chef Erin Miller serves picnic- and global-inspired dishes such as charcuterie cones with pickles, tartines, harissa duck wings (also in cone form), picnic baskets, biscuits, and beignets.
Openings: Chef Michael Serpa replaces his Back Bay wine bar, Grand Tour, with The Little Whale Oyster Bar (314 Newbury St.) on Monday, Sept. 12. Order from an all-day menu of oysters, fried clams, chowder, lobster rolls (butter and mayo), and local beer.
