Northern Spy hosts a fermented feast; Urban Hearth pops up in the Fenway

Events: Hear ye: Marc Sheehan (Northern Spy, the late lamented Loyal Nine) and Caitlin Koether (San Francisco’s Bar Tartine and Melbourne, Australia’s Wild Provisions) host Sea, Salt, and Smoke: a Woodfired New England Clam Shack and Preservation Dinner on Monday, Sept. 19, at Canton’s Northern Spy (4 Rolling Mill Way).

The feast is a family style, ticketed affair focused on historic New England preservation techniques: pickling, salting, smoking. Enjoy pickle platters, local seafood, foraged vegetables, hearth-roasted meats, and Koether’s fermented condiments and sauces. Dinner commences at 6:30; tickets are $90. Contact Northern Spy at 781-989-1850 to reserve.

East Somerville hosts its 11th annual neighborhood Foodie Crawl on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Sample dishes from local favorites like La Brasa, Los Paisanos, Lotus Xpress, Ola Café, Vinny’s at Night, and lots more. It kicks off at 6 p.m.; tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids (kids under 5 are free). Learn more at www.eastsomervillemainstreets.org.