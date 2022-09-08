30 more monkeypox cases reported in Massachusetts, as new infections decline

Another 30 people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox, state health officials said Thursday, as the global outbreak of the virus continues to expand.
The new cases were diagnosed between Sept. 1 and Wednesday, bringing the number of infections in the state to 347 since the first was announced May 18, according to a weekly update on the outbreak from the Department of Public Health.
State and local health officials are working with patients and their health care providers to identify anyone who may have had contact with the 30 people while they were infectious, the statement said.
The weekly number of new infections is declining, coming down from 37 last week and the week before and 41 new cases three weeks ago.
Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization on July 23 and then designated a national health emergency by the Biden administration on Aug. 4.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 21,274 cases of monkeypox virus nationwide amid the global outbreak this year, which has caused 56,026 infections worldwide, according to CDC data.
Anyone with the virus is advised to isolate and avoid having contact with others until they are no longer infectious.
The monkeypox vaccine is now available at 14 sites across the state and through mobile providers, officials said. As of Wednesday, providers had administered 19,998 doses of the vaccine in Massachusetts.
