Arrest warrant issued for Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother for failing to show up for N.H. court hearing

A spokesperson for New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office on Thursday confirmed the arrest warrant had been issued for Kayla Montgomery , 32. Kayla Montgomery faces charges in New Hampshire of lying to a grand jury about her work commitments around the time of Harmony’s disappearance, lying to officials about Harmony’s whereabouts, and taking government benefits meant for the girl.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother, after she failed to show up for a court hearing, prosecutors said. The body of Montgomery, the 5 year old whom authorities allege was killed in December 2019 in Manchester, N.H., remains missing.

Advertisement

“I can confirm that Ms. Montgomery failed to appear for a court hearing this morning,” said Formella spokesperson Michael S. Garrity via e-mail Thursday. “As a result, the State requested a warrant and the Judge granted the State’s request.”

A lawyer for Kayla Montgomery didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Thursday.

Law enforcement officials had announced last month that they believe Harmony, who’d been the subject of a high-profile missing persons case since her biological mother Crystal Sorey reported her missing in November 2021, was killed in Manchester in December 2019.

“I’m beyond saddened that we stand here today to announce that the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is now officially a homicide investigation,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg during a briefing last month. “Every effort has been made to bring Harmony home to her family. Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not wavered nor will it.”

No one’s been charged with Harmony’s murder, but her father, Adam Montgomery, is currently jailed on charges including felony second-degree assault allegedly against Harmony in 2019, a misdemeanor count of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony. He’s also charged separately with stealing two guns in 2019 from a party identified in court papers only as C.F.; Kayla Montgomery’s charged with receiving stolen guns.

Advertisement

In February 2019, a Massachusetts juvenile court judge placed Harmony in the care of Adam Montgomery. Five years earlier, Montgomery pleaded guilty to shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

In May, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released an unsparing report that documented failures at every turn by the state’s child welfare agency and the juvenile court to safeguard Harmony’s well-being, culminating with the decision to place the girl in the care of her father.

Child welfare agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, where the child was born in 2014 and lived in foster care for a time, came under scrutiny since authorities announced she was missing.

During her short life, Harmony faced dysfunction at home and failings by government agencies that became involved in her care, according to reports by officials in both states.

She came under the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families when she was 2 months old because child welfare workers were concerned about Sorey’s struggle with substance use disorder. Adam Montgomery was incarcerated when Harmony was born and first met her during a supervised visit at the prison when she was 6 months old, according to the child advocate’s report.

Between August 2014 and January 2018, DCF removed Harmony from Sorey’s care three times and placed her in the custody of foster parents, the report said.

Advertisement

In June, authorities searched a Manchester home where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived but did not disclose details of what was seized. Law enforcement agents were seen bringing a refrigerator out of the residence, along with several other large items wrapped in brown paper. Investigators in January had searched a different Manchester address where Harmony had lived.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.