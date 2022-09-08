Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Sept. 9-16

An 8-acre corn maze. Hayrides. Pumpkin-picking. It’s all the #fallvibes at once at Escobar Farm in Portsmouth, plus concessions including popcorn, candy, raisins and “butterscotch flavored lollipops in the shape of an ear of corn.” The theme of this year’s maze, now open for the season, is “Field of Dreams.” Because if you build it, they will come — but will they get out again? Maze admission: $10 adults, $8 kids, 4 and under free. GPS: 255 Middle Road, Portsmouth. 401-683-1444. Details and hours here .

What a week. We went from drought to flood. We’re switching into Patriots mode. The Dunk is now the AMP. Jerry Seinfeld is now a model. It was a lot of change at once, Rhody, but breathe: I’ve rounded up some awesome times to let loose and get your groove on — from corn mazes to moonlight bike rides, Tina Turner to Amanda Shires.

SWING TIME

Bring your dancing shoes for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston, and swing like you’re in a GAP ad. From $35. Sept. 9, 8 p.m. 848 Park Ave., Cranston. 401-955-7275. Details here.

CHEESE & COCKTAILS

Let’s toast to fall. Pawtucket-based Rhode Island Spirits collabs with Cranston’s Edgewood Cheese Shop for the ultimate 401 cocktail hour. According to the event billing, distiller and cheese specialists will pair three miniature cocktails and three cheeses. Guests can meet the Edgewood staff and meet a distiller. Rhode Island Spirits makes Rhodium brand gins, vodkas and liqueurs. $25. Sept. 9, 6-8 p.m. 59 Blackstone Ave. Pawtucket. 401-856-4111. Details here.

CLASSICAL KICK-OFF

Newport Classical’s Chamber Series kicks off Sept. 9. According to the billing, classical fans will see “rising-star violist Matthew Lipman and pianist Henry Kramer in a program of music by J.S. Bach and Brahms, as well as Gabriela Lena Frank’s Cinco Danzas de Chambi, inspired by the work of Amerindian photographer Martín Chambi.” Tickets from $45. 7:30 p.m. Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport. 401-846-1133. Learn more about artists here and here. Details here.

FUN ON THE FARM

Exeter’s Wild Harmony Farm celebrates 10 years of sustainable livestock farming with a movie, director meet-and-greet, and a walking tour of the pasture-based, certified organic livestock farm.” Stay for an outdoor screening of “Sacred Cow,” a documentary about the “nutritional, environmental, and ethical case for better meat,” featuring the Rhode Island farm at 7:30 p.m. Before the film, meet director/producer Diana Rodgers, author of the companion book. Bring a picnic dinner, blankets and chairs for the movie. Tour at 4 p.m. 366 Victory Highway, Exeter. 401-268-4555. Details here and here. Read our interview here.

FULL MOON BIKE RIDE

…Why am I picturing ET right now? Adorable aliens or not, this sounds awesome. Bike Newport hosts a free 15-mile moonlight bike ride on the full moon of each month. Sept. 10 is the Harvest Moon ride. (Ok, now I’m picturing Neil Young.) “We’ll ride 15 miles on Newport’s scenic roads and coastline by the light of the moon — from downtown Newport to Fort Adams, around the beautiful Ocean Loop, and along the mansions of Bellevue Avenue,” according to event description. #MoonlightMiles. Free. 18+ Ride at 6:30; suggested you arrive at 6 p.m. Equality Park Place, Broadway, Newport. 401-619-4900. Details here.

PROVIDENCE HISTORIC WALKING TOUR

We all love the Pedestrian Bridge and river — now it’s time to learn more. Join in a gentle 1.5-mile historic walking tour of Providence, starting from the Pedestrian Bridge across from Plant City on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. The route winds the riverfront’s eastern shore, toward downtown, loops back along the west side of the river, and ends back at the starting point. You’ll “walk in the footsteps of the original residents of the city, and learn about the role rivers have to play in the development and prosperity of a city,” according to the event description. You’ll see “historic buildings and compare old photographs and paintings with the current appearance” while learning about Providence’s “inhabitants over the past 500 years…” #WalkingHistoryLesson. Free. Providence Pedestrian Bridge, across from Plant City, South Water & James streets, Providence. Details here.

GETTIN’ SQUIDDY WITH IT

Seafood fans, rejoice. Summer lasts until Sept. 21, and Rhody’s seafood fests are not done yet. The 6th Annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival in Narragansett is Sept. 10, and typically draws thousands from across southern New England to dig into some 1,000 pounds of calamari. #Squidlicious. Don’t like squid? Hit up the food trucks, including Saugy dogs, Del’s, fries, lobster rolls and more. Plus live music, cash bar, and artisan marketplace. Rain or shine. Admission $15; with calamari tasting $30. Free admission 12 and under. 35 Ocean Road, Narragansett. 401-783-7121. Details here.

RHODE ISLAND SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

But wait, there’s more…! At the Rhode Island Seafood Festival, Sept. 10-11 in Providence, the menu is overwhelming. You’ll need two full days to try it all: oysters, clams, shrimp and lobster rolls, Portuguese fish chowder, calamari, red chowder and clam chowder, Cali crab rolls, garlic crab fries, cajun crab fries, Portuguese bifana, lobster grilled cheese, short rib grilled cheese… OK, I’ll stop there. (Halfway through page 1.) Bring your appetite. #SeaFoodies. 201 India St., Providence. Tickets from $10, kids 12 and under free. Details here.

BREAKFAST ON THE SERENGETI

Wakey, wakey, eggs and bakey …with a zebra. Yup, head to Roger Williams Park Zoo to dig into fresh fruit, breakfast pastries, scrambled eggs, homefries, smoked bacon, coffee and juice before helping zookeepers ready the yard for Watusi cattle, zebras and wildebeest. (And no, wildebeests do not like coffee. Long story.) 8:30 a.m., Sept. 11. $96. Pre-registration required. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401-785-3510. Details here.

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT?

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” kicks off its North American tour at PPAC. Yup, we’ll be the first to see the touring version of this musical about the 12-time Grammy winner, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall. PPAC bills it as “An uplifting comeback story… and inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.” (I have “The Best” stuck in my head already.) #BetterThanAllTheRest. Sept. 11-18. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St. Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

GAMM’S KICK-OFF

Gamm Theatre kicks off its 2022-23 season with a production of “Describe the Night.” The Obie Award winner for best new American play, by Rajiv Joseph, opens Sept. 15. The basic plot, according to Gamm, spans 90 years, weaving the stories of an early 20th century Russian writer, a mysterious agent and future president, and the crash of an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government. Intrigued? Details here. Tickets from $44, but note that Friday night pay-what-you-can rush tickets are available at the box office only, one hour prior to curtain. Limit two tickets per person. Cash or check only. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. More discount info here.

AMANDA SHIRES

Beep beep beep! Legend alert. Just weeks after her husband Jason Isbell teamed up with Rhody’s Deer Tick at Bold Point Park, Shires plays Providence. The Grammy winner, virtuoso fiddler and member of the supergroup The Highwomen — with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby — plays a solo show touring on her brilliant new album (and tongue-in-cheek title) “Take it Like a Man.” Fresh off her appearance on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, Shires brings the heat to Fete Lounge Sept. 16. #DontMiss. Advance $20, doors $22. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 103 Dike St., Providence. 401-383-1112. Details here.

A MIND-BLOWING ONE-MAN BAND

If you’ve never seen The Suitcase Junket, now is your time. The first time I saw The Suitcase Junket, aka Matt Lorenz, I think my jaw actually dropped. It sounds like a trick. One man, who sounds like a full five-piece folk-rock-blues band, playing various hand-made instruments he built, literally, of junk and found objects — a drum he built from a gas can and his own baby shoe, a found guitar, a box of bones and silverware, wind instruments from bamboo, copper piping, garden hose, funnels and cans. You can listen on Spotify, but you really need to see him to appreciate the brilliance of what he’s doing. Catch him at the Norman Bird Sanctuary, via Newport Live, on Sept. 16. $35, 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. 7 p.m. 401-846-2577. Learn more here and here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.