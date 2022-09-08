Boston city, district leaders welcome students for first day of school

This will also be the fourth school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many preventative measures, including mandatory masking, no longer in place .

The first bell this year brings with it uncertainty , with the usual concerns about bus transportation worsened by the ongoing shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line. The district is also in the midst of both a leadership transition, with a new superintendent, Mary Skipper, joining later this month, and a state-mandated improvement plan, with Thursday also marking another round of deadlines.

Boston Public Schools welcomes back most of its nearly 50,000 students Thursday for the first day of school for grades 1 to 12.

Boston’s prekindergarten and kindergarten students will start school Monday. Many districts across the region began last week.

Early Thursday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu and acting Superintendent Drew Echelson spoke at the district’s Readville Bus Yard in Hyde Park before taking a school bus to Forest Hills Station where it would begin its rounds. The two were optimistic that despite what Wu called the “little extra wrinkle” of the Orange Line shutdown, the district was prepared.

“We feel ready for this first day of school,” Echelson said. “We’re really aiming for on-time performance ... and we think we’re going to hit many of our benchmarks.”

The district has over 660 drivers in place for 590 routes, said BPS transportation chief Delavern Stanislaus, but continues to hire to cover for absences. To fill bus monitor vacancies, school-based staff will be stepping up, Stanislaus said.

“It is an incredible feat to have every route covered in such a large district,” Wu said. “Many districts are even struggling to get a much smaller footprint covered.”

Still, something unexpected always happens, Wu noted — including a crash earlier that morning at the bus yard in Hyde Park. As of the 5:30 a.m. news conference, EMS was on the way for one potential injury, Stanislaus said.

In addition to the bus driver and monitor vacancies, roughly 180 teacher positions remained unfilled, or about 10 percent of vacancies, Echelson said. To fill significant gaps in science teachers, central office staff are filling in, he said.

“We will be ready from a staff perspective,” the acting superintendent said.

Gregory Williams, a senior at Charlestown High School, stood on the corner of Washington Street and Archdale Road for nearly 20 minutes, waiting for a bus that was not completely full.

In that time, at least two buses passed by — each too packed to take on students heading back to class.

“You’ve got to leave the house by 6:30, and then take any bus,” Williams said, explaining his usual morning route. “Three buses come down the road, and after that you’ll be good.”

But as another bus pulled up while Williams talked to a reporter, he paid it little attention beyond a once-over look.

“It’s full, we’ve got to wait for the next one,” he said. “That’s how it is.”

The 19-year-old was able to squeeze onto a bus by 7:10 a.m., just 20 minutes before the start of his school day.

“I’m late right now,” he said, pausing to laugh. “First day of school, bro.”

Jewel Quaye and Jada McPheter, two friends and John D. O’Bryant School 10th graders from West Roxbury, trudged through Forest Hills Station to get on an Orange Line shuttle bus Thursday morning.

“I want to go back home,” Jewel said with a burst of fatigue-tinged laughter. “It’s too early for this. The sun isn’t even up yet.”

The pair of students have to wake up much earlier than last year, around 5 a.m. due to the Orange Line closure.

“It’s a big inconvenience for me,” Jada said before the two girls stepped onto a waiting bus.

At noon, district and city leaders will be joined by Red Sox legend David Ortiz for the opening of the Boston Arts Academy building, the Elma Lewis Building. The new Boston Arts Academy is the third new construction for the district in the last few years, after the district went a decade and a half without any new buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Globe Correspondents Daniel Kool and Alexander Thompson contributed to this report.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.