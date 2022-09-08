fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Dorchester

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated September 8, 2022, 1 hour ago

A 91-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Morton Street in Dorchester Thursday morning, according to State Police.

The man was in a crosswalk at the intersection with Selden Street when he was struck at 9:39 a.m. by a 2007 BMW SUV operated by a 62-year-old Dorchester man, who remained at the scene, State Police said in a statement.

The driver was interviewed by State Police at the scene. The victim was transported by Boston EMS to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was in critical condition Thursday evening.

The crash remains under investigation.

