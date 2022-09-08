Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Dorchester

A 91-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Morton Street in Dorchester Thursday morning, according to State Police.

The man was in a crosswalk at the intersection with Selden Street when he was struck at 9:39 a.m. by a 2007 BMW SUV operated by a 62-year-old Dorchester man, who remained at the scene, State Police said in a statement.

The driver was interviewed by State Police at the scene. The victim was transported by Boston EMS to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was in critical condition Thursday evening.