Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Whitman barn

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated September 8, 2022, 46 minutes ago

Firefighters rescued a horse that was stuck in mud inside a barn for several hours on Thursday, a fire official said.

Crews responded to the barn at a home on Franklin Street at about 5:20 p.m., Whitman Fire Lieutenant Bryan Smith said. Firefighters tried to free the horse but called a technical rescue team to assist. But before the tech team arrived, firefighters were able to free the horse, he said.

The horse was moved into the yard.

A veterinarian was called to the scene.

The horse’s condition was not known Thursday night, Smith said.



Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

