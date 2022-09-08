Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud in Whitman barn

Firefighters rescued a horse that was stuck in mud inside a barn for several hours on Thursday, a fire official said.

Crews responded to the barn at a home on Franklin Street at about 5:20 p.m., Whitman Fire Lieutenant Bryan Smith said. Firefighters tried to free the horse but called a technical rescue team to assist. But before the tech team arrived, firefighters were able to free the horse, he said.

The horse was moved into the yard.