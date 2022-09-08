Fourth human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts

A man in his 80′s has been confirmed as the state’s fourth human case of West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Thursday.

The man was exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, an area known to be at increased risk for the mosquito-borne disease, the department said in a statement.

The man’s case is the second confirmed this week by the state. On Tuesday, officials announced that a man in his 20s, who was exposed in Suffolk County, was the state’s third case. He was also the youngest person infected this year, the state said.