Heavy rains eased drought conditions in Mass. — slightly

Eighty-six percent of Massachusetts was under either severe or extreme drought Thursday, down from just under 94 percent last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This week, the spots under extreme drought are located in the northeastern and southeastern parts of the state, per the monitor. Much of the rest of the state was under the less dire category of severe drought Thursday.

The improved numbers come on the heels of heavy rains Monday and Tuesday that provided a small measure of relief to the region, as well as flood watches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Forecasters said Tuesday afternoon that Cranston, R.I., had received a whopping 11.06 inches of rain.

Elsewhere in Rhode Island, rain totals included Providence (8.31), Smithfield (7.95), and North Providence (7.31), per the National Weather Service. In Massachusetts, forecasters said Tuesday afternoon rainfall totals included 5.37 inches in Attleborough, 4.8 inches in North Attleborough, 4 inches in Rehoboth, 4.1 inches in Douglas, 4.06 inches in Auburn, 4.02 inches in Grafton, 3.54 inches in Franklin, 3.4 inches in Framingham, 3.02 inches in Lexington, 3.2 inches in Westfield, and 3.75 inches in Southwick.

Under extreme drought conditions, crop loss is widespread, wildlife disease outbreaks are possible, and there is a “reduced flow to ceased flow of water,” among other factors, the drought monitor said. As global warming progresses, drought is expected to become more common in New England. Warmer temperatures can speed up evaporation rates and leave soil parched while also diminishing snowfall in the winter, resulting in less moisture from snowmelt in spring.

In New Hampshire on Thursday, 24 percent of the state was under severe drought, per the monitor, while another roughly 23 percent of the state was under the less dire category of moderate drought.

In Maine, 3 percent of the state in a southern enclave was under severe drought Thursday, while another 6 percent had a moderate drought reading, the monitor said.

Readings in Rhode Island, meanwhile, showed 25 percent of the state under extreme drought Thursday, with the rest of the state under either moderate or severe drought.

The monitor map’s a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the US Department of Agriculture.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

