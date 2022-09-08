Follow live updates from the shuttered Orange Line on the first day of Boston Public Schools

As kids and adults get from here to there without the key Jamaica Plain to Malden subway line, our reporters have fanned out across the region to gather the latest news and updates.

But the unprecedented project is about to face its biggest test yet: the influx of students and teachers returning to school on Thursday after summer break. A commute via shuttle bus can take more than twice as long as a regular Orange Line ride, making getting to school on time a challenge.

Shuttle buses have been carrying thousands of Orange Line riders around Greater Boston for two-and-a-half weeks as the subway line remains shuttered for track upgrades until Sept. 19.

Advertisement

Click here to refresh this page and see the latest.

September 8, 2022

Community colleges along Orange Line say closure has so far been smooth — 5:30 a.m.

By Nick Stoico, Globe Correspondent

When the MBTA announced a monthlong closure of the Orange Line from mid-August into September, colleges and universities along the route braced for the disruption and the obvious impact on students and staff who rely on the T to get to school and work.

Now in the midst of the shutdown, and with thousands of students returning to Boston and beginning classes this week, college officials say the transition has so far been about smooth as one could hope.

“It’s been pretty quiet,” said Roxbury Community College President Jackie Jenkins-Scott. “We feel very fortunate because we’re right at the Roxbury Crossing stop and so far . . . our students are getting here.”

Classes resumed at Roxbury Community College last week, and like several higher-education institutions in the area, the school implemented a policy to ensure nobody is punished for running late because of transit delays, a college spokesperson said.

Bunker Hill Community College in Charlestown, where students returned to class on Tuesday, also sits right along the Orange Line. About 80 to 85 percent of students and staff use public transportation to reach the campus, according to Brendan Hughes, director of public relations for Bunker Hill.

Advertisement

Hughes said the challenges brought on by the closure have been consistent with what the college expected — longer commute times for students and staff, with many making multiple transfers along the way.

“I think those challenges, though inconvenient, have largely matched our expectations in the first week of the semester,” Hughes said in an e-mail. “We are closely monitoring the situation this week as colleges and universities as well as K-12 schools start the school year.”

Hughes said the MBTA has been a good partner throughout the closure.

“We’re especially grateful for the robust signage and staffing they’ve provided at the Community College shuttle stop, as well as the work of the City of Boston in setting up bus lanes for shuttles on the roads around our campus and the Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police for traffic management at the shuttle stops and the streets around our campus,” he said.

The MBTA has an online guide to help college students navigate the transit system. Several institutions offer discounted semester passes for the T.

Boston transportation chief ‘cautiously optimistic’ about first day of school — 5:15 a.m.

By Taylor Dolven, Globe Staff

Boston’s Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said he is feeling “cautiously optimistic” about Thursday’s start of school without the Orange Line. Construction has been halted for the next few days in much of the city, especially along the shuttle bus routes, he said.

Advertisement

“We know that this is going to be a challenging first day of school,” he said Wednesday. “It’s never easy, but this is going to be a particularly challenging first day.”

Although the first few weeks of the Orange Line shutdown have been relatively smooth, Franklin-Hodge said the city is seeing an uptick in traffic congestion.

School bus drivers have been instructed that they are allowed to use the city’s new bus lanes, created for the shutdown, which could help speed up the trip to school. Still, Franklin-Hodge said, the city is advising students, parents, and teachers to leave extra time for their trips and to avoid driving.

“If you can avoid being on the roads, especially during the first few days of school, that helps make sure that there’s space for buses to travel,” he said.

In Boston, the first day of school. And a shuttered Orange Line. — 5:00 a.m.

By Christopher Huffaker, Globe Staff

As commuters make their way around Boston Thursday morning, the already-strained transportation system will be stretched even further with over 50,000 Boston students and teachers joining the fray, returning to classrooms for the first day since the Orange Line shut down temporarily last month.

The ongoing shutdown coincides with an already challenging day for Boston Public Schools. On the first day last year, just 57 percent of buses arrived on time — and that was the district’s best first-day performance in six years. More than 1,200 buses were late. Some never showed up at all.

And on-time performance is high-stakes: as part of its improvement plan averting a state takeover, the district must begin immediately reporting on-time arrival rates to the state and achieve a monthly on-time rate of 95 percent of better.

Advertisement

The Orange Line shutdown is likely to make matters worse, beyond just adding to traffic woes. In recent years, BPS stopped providing bus services to most seventh- and eighth-graders, instead providing them with T passes. The overall number of students relying on the MBTA is over 23,000. School officials estimate approximately 4,676 students live within a mile of an Orange Line stop and receive a T pass from BPS. Hundreds of families have requested waivers to take district buses this year rather than use the T.

Among measures to manage the closure, the district is sending “ambassadors” to MBTA stations to help guide students and providing 5,000 CharlieCards to families. Students who arrive late to school due to the closure will not be penalized.

Read previous coverage on Boston Public Schools and the Orange Line shutdown

Amid uncertainties, Boston Public Schools reopens doors to new school year

By Christopher Huffaker and Jenna Russell, Globe Staff

The first day of school in Boston always brings with it suspense, particularly over whether buses will pick up students on time — or at all. But the first bell this year comes with more questions for families than usual, as Boston officials race to implement mandates from the state while welcoming new leaders in critical positions.

And the usual uncertainty has been heightened by the shutdown of the Orange Line, which thousands of students use to get to and from school. Boston has hired more bus drivers than ever before, in an effort to avoid a repeat of last year, when more than 40 percent of buses were late to school.

Advertisement

Boston students face new hurdle getting to school: Orange Line shutdown

By James Vaznis, Globe Staff

Mano Katsompenakis’ 13-year-old son, Yiorgo, had a pretty simple commute to the O’Bryant School of Math and Science in Roxbury last year. He would catch an Orange Line train in Charlestown at around 6:30 a.m. and if all went smoothly with the T he would arrive about a half hour later at Roxbury Crossing, a short walk to the O’Bryant.

But when Boston Public Schools reopen Sept. 8, right in the middle of the 30-day shutdown of the entire Orange Line, Yiorgo and potentially thousands of other students could face more daunting commutes, with shuttle buses replacing trains to carry passengers along often congested city streets.

Mayor Wu and BPS announce busing solutions for students during Orange Line shutdown

By Adria Watson, Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and school district leaders last month announced an agreement with bus drivers to provide additional transportation for students as they head back to school in the midst of the 30-day Orange Line shutdown.

The agreement between Boston Public Schools, the city, and the district’s bus drivers union includes contracting with additional companies to drive transport vans (known as 7D vans), along 45 routes to serve students who travel to schools outside of the city.

Boston Public Schools providing pre-loaded CharlieCards to help students prepare for Orange Line shutdown

By Adria Watson, Globe Staff

Boston Public Schools is providing 5,000 pre-loaded CharlieCards ahead of the start of the school year to help students and families prepare for the 30-day closure of the Orange Line.

The CharlieCards are loaded with free seven-day passes so that children and families can try out new routes they may consider taking during the shutdown.