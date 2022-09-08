Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in Auburn; suspect arrested

A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing another man at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was taken into custody after the incident and was due to be arraigned Thursday in Worcester District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to Lindsay A. Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.’s office.

The victim suffered a “serious stab wound,” and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Auburn police are “continuing to investigate” the incident, she said.