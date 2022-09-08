fb-pixel Skip to main content

MBTA transit police look to identify female in connection with alleged bus assault in Chelsea

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated September 8, 2022, 12 minutes ago

MBTA Transit Police are looking to identifying a female of interest in connection to an investigation of an alleged assault and battery on a bus in Chelsea last month, the department said Thursday.

A victim told police they were struck in the face while riding the bus at about 11:30 p.m on Aug. 26, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement. The attack happened “without warning or provocation,” police said.

The suspect then fled from the bus, police said.

A picture of the female was released by police, and she appears to have short dark hair, and was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information about the female or whereabouts should contact the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

