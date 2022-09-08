MBTA transit police look to identify female in connection with alleged bus assault in Chelsea

MBTA Transit Police are looking to identifying a female of interest in connection to an investigation of an alleged assault and battery on a bus in Chelsea last month, the department said Thursday.
A victim told police they were struck in the face while riding the bus at about 11:30 p.m on Aug. 26, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement. The attack happened “without warning or provocation,” police said.
The suspect then fled from the bus, police said.
A picture of the female was released by police, and she appears to have short dark hair, and was wearing a black shirt.
Anyone with information about the female or whereabouts should contact the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873, police said.
