People suffering from psychological distress when they contract virus may have higher risk of long COVID, Harvard study says

The statement said researchers found that psychological issues including depression, anxiety, worry, perceived stress, and loneliness was linked to a 32 percent to 46 percent increased risk of long COVID.

The study was published online Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry , the Chan School said in a statement.

“These types of psychological distress were also associated with 15%–51% greater risk of daily life impairment due to long COVID,” the statement said.

Long COVID symptoms, Chan officials said, can include fatigue, brain fog, or respiratory, heart, neurological, or digestive problems, and can last for more than four weeks post-infection.

The Chan School said researchers had enrolled some 54,000 people in the study in April 2020. Initially, researchers asked participants about their psychological distress. As more than 3,000 participants contracted COVID-19 over the following year, researchers queried them about symptoms and symptom duration, the statement said.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first prospective study to show that a wide range of social and psychological factors are risk factors for long COVID and daily life impairment due to long COVID,” said Andrea Roberts, senior research scientist in the Department of Environmental Health at the Chan School and a senior author of the study, in the statement.

“We need to consider psychological health in addition to physical health as risk factors of long COVID-19,” Roberts said. “These results also reinforce the need to increase public awareness of the importance of mental health and to get mental health care for people who need it, including increasing the supply of mental health clinicians and improving access to care.”

Siwen Wang, the leader of the study and a researcher in the Department of Nutrition at the Chan School, said in the statement that some of the findings surprised the research team.

“We were surprised by how strongly psychological distress before a COVID-19 infection was associated with an increased risk of long COVID,” Wang said. ““Distress was more strongly associated with developing long COVID than physical health risk factors such as obesity, asthma, and hypertension.”





