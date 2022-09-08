Queen Elizabeth II made a stop in Rhode Island during her 70-year reign

Globe reporters Rachelle Patterson and Walter Robinson covered the formal affair, which was a black tie for men and gowns for women, they reported. President Ford attended with his daughter, Susan, and 20 distinguished guests.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip hosted President Gerald Ford aboard the HMS Britannia in an elegant silver service offshore from Newport in July 1976.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, The Associated Press reports. She was 96.

The Newport banquet was the only time the queen came to the Ocean State in six US visits during her celebrated reign. She came to the US during the American Bicentennial of 1976, according to the White House Historical Association.

The Newport Historical Society said that Queen Elizabeth II and the President dined on the yacht and later dedicated Queen Anne Square in Newport after attending services at Trinity Church. The Historical Society said that all of her children have visited Newport over the years.

The visit to Newport was part of a US goodwill tour, and the royal couple was also hosted by the president and first lady Betty Ford at a state dinner on July 7, 1976, in the Rose Garden, the Historical Association said.

Queen Elizabeth, in a green floral dress, visits Newport, Rhode Island. Alex Tavares / Rhode Island Department of State

The Newport menu included shrimp scampi mornay, boned chicken stuffed with chicken mousse in a Champagne sauce, and dessert that was a favorite of the queen’s, vanilla ice cream with mint chocolate chips, the Globe reported.

The service lasted around two hours aboard the 412-foot Royal yacht. It was the third formal party President Ford attended with the royal family during their US visit that year.

US Senator Jack Reed remembered the queen in a statement Thursday as an adept leader who changed with the times “yet still managed to be timeless.”

“She declared to her people that her whole life would be devoted to their service. She certainly kept that promise and never wavered in her duty.

“As the sovereign, she took on great responsibility at a young age and in an age when there weren’t many female heads of state. Her skill, poise, and boundless devotion to duty and her countrymen was exemplary.

“When she ascended to the throne at the age of 25, she was the right person to meet the moment and went on to play a remarkable role in British and world history and became a unifying force for many,” Reed said.

Congressman David N. Cicilline underscored the queen’s dedication to country and tradition in a tweet Thursday.

“Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy will be long remembered by the British people and the global community. Throughout her seven decades-long reign, she has stood as an example of dignity, grace, and dedication to country and public service that will continue to inspire her family as they carry on the traditions of the monarchy.”

Governor Dan McKee said, “On behalf of all Rhode Islanders, I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. For over 7 decades, Queen Elizabeth II led with strength and sincerity. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

A clip of the July 11, 1976 Boston Globe on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's visit to Newport, Rhode Island during a US goodwill tour. The royal couple came to the US for the American Bicentennial celebration. The Boston Globe Archive

